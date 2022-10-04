ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning

Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - ACQUISITION OF TERAGO INC. COMMON SHARES BY EDGEPOINT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" " or the "Issuer") TGO: This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and Cymbria Corp ("Cymbria", and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror"), an account managed by EdgePoint, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of common shares ("Shares") of TeraGo.
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Why This Cannabis ETF Surged 34% Today

Shares of the AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS closed 34% higher in Thursday's session after President Joe Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform that includes a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden also called on governors to "pardon simple state marijuana...
What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?

TOP SHIPS Inc TOPS shares are trading higher by 30.86% to $8.38 Friday afternoon. The company on Thursday announced that it has given notice to terminate the equity distribution agreement for the recent sale of the company’s common shares. What Else?. The equity distribution agreement was for up to...
FedEx Ground Slashes Holiday Volume Outlook: Report

FedEx Corp FDX plans to slash the volume outlook for one of its divisions handling e-commerce deliveries. The company arrived at the decision, Reuters reported, as its customers are expected to ship fewer packages during the holiday season. The message was conveyed to the company's 6,000 independent contractors that handle...
Analyst Ratings for SITE Centers

SITE Centers SITC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SITE Centers has an average price target of $14.8 with a high of $17.00 and a low of $13.00.
Investors of Biogen Stock Since At Least January 2022 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation - BIIB

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Biogen Inc. ("Biogen") BIIB breached their fiduciary duties to Biogen and its shareholders. BIOGEN INVESTORS WHO HAVE HELD BIIB STOCK SINCE AT LEAST JANUARY 2022 ARE ENCOURAGED TO...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,090,909 warrants to an Insider in consideration of a loan of $2,000,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of 12- months. ________________________________________. AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN. ") BULLETIN TYPE:...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Where RPT Realty Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for RPT Realty RPT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, RPT Realty has an average price target of $12.25 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $11.00.
