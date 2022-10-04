Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
City of Laredo’s Run on the Runway taking place Saturday
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Local runners are invited to pound the tarmac at the Laredo Airport base this weekend!. Saturday is the City of Laredo’s second annual 5K Run on the Runway. It’s a unique opportunity that gives athletes the chance to run alongside the planes and jets while...
kgns.tv
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
kgns.tv
Two vehicle accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle car accident is reported in north Laredo. The accident happened at around 3:50 p.m. near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. A pickup truck and a cruiser vehicle collided in the middle lane. Motorists who drive through the area are being asked to avoid the...
kgns.tv
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident knocks out power to large portions of south Laredo. It happened at around 9 p.m. near Highway 83 and Napoleon Street. According to reports, an electric pole was knocked over by Highway 83. The Laredo Police Department has shut down traffic for the highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
3 injured after shooting in north Laredo
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured at Laredo port of entry. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
kgns.tv
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
kgns.tv
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is detained after confronting political leaders during a press conference on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, a press conference was held for the opening of a new clinic on Mines Road. A man at the conference claimed they have had issues with the woman before,...
kgns.tv
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo. According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Man wanted for breaking into former employer’s house, police say
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man allegedly breaks into his former employer’s house and the Laredo Police Department needs your help in finding him. Twenty-four-year-old Sergio Zamorano Mendez is wanted for Burglary of Habitation. The case was reported back in July 2022. It’s believed he broke into a home...
kgns.tv
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested. Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street. After a brief chase, authorities were able to detain and apprehend Contreras. A total of five people have been...
kgns.tv
Tecos Could be Leaving Laredo .... Again
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a 5-2 decision Monday night by the Laredo City Council to move on from negotiations with the Tecolotes after the two sides could not come to an agreement. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Nixon High School placed on brief lockdown
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local high school is put on lockdown for a brief moment after an incident in the neighborhood. Details are light at the moment, but LISD officials did confirm that the Nixon High School campus was placed on lockdown for a brief moment after a disturbance that was reported at a nearby residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
kgns.tv
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is taken into custody by federal agents after an apparent chase in north Laredo. The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. when Border Patrol agents were chasing a vehicle that ended at a business near 120 West Del Mar. Border Patrol agents...
kgns.tv
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people are arrested, and one is at large in connection to what Laredo Police are calling the city’s eleventh homicide. Authorities have identified the victim as 28-year-old Alfredo Villarreal. Villarreal’s body was found in the backseat of a black Buick that was parked at...
kgns.tv
DPS seeing an increase in smugglers using temporary license plates
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Almost every vehicle needs a license plate in order to operate legally in the State of Texas. There are two types of license plates, one is a general state-issued license plate, and the other is a temporary license plate. The Texas Department of Public Safety is...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold women’s self-defense course
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is helping local women learn how to defend themselves during a free event. In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Sheriff Martin Cuellar has decided to launch a self-defense workshop for women. The workshop will go over some self-defense techniques...
kgns.tv
North American boxcar tour to help save the monarch butterfly
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A historic north American tour makes its way to Laredo and Nuevo Laredo this week, all to raise awareness about the plight of the monarch butterfly. It’s called the 60,000 Tree Challenge North American Boxcar Tour. It began in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and will end...
kgns.tv
Movies on the Patio returns at the Webb County Heritage Foundation
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The “Movies on the Patio” series is returning to downtown Laredo. The Webb County Heritage Foundation will host the first evening of “Movies on the Patio” on Friday evening at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum at 810 Zaragoza Street at 7:30.
kgns.tv
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested. Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street. A total of five people have been charged in connection to the death of 28-year-old Alfredo Villarreal. Officials have confirmed...
Comments / 0