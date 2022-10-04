Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
Murder suspect accused of killing two men in Cherokee County turns self in
A man accused in the murders of two men found on the side of an East Texas highway in January has turned himself in, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday. Devon Harris, 20, of Shreveport, turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department where he...
KTRE
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
kjas.com
Suspect in Jasper Co RV theft sentenced to prison after breaking probation
Daily News & More in Hemphill is reporting that a Bronson woman, who was accused of stealing a travel trailer from Troy Shanks in Jasper County in July of this year, has been sentenced to serve out a term in state prison after breaking probation in Sabine County. Althea Aileen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting that left 1 wounded
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Thursday night. The NPD 911 Dispatch Center received a call of gunshots heard in Oak Hill Plaza around 10 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and located a female inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The woman was transported to a hospital where she is being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with capital murder in deaths of 2 men in East Texas
RUSK, Texas - A Shreveport man has been charged with capital murder after two men were found shot dead on the side of the road in January in Cherokee County. Devon Harris turned himself Tuesday into the Mesquite Police Department, where he was taken into custody, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.
KTRE
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Couple charged with Trinity County murder scattered remains in 3 counties, sheriff says
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The son and daughter-in-law of a Trinity County couple were arrested in connection to the couple’s murder, according to court documents. Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife Adeline Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Karen and Clayton Waters were missing for two […]
Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
VIDEO: Lufkin man arrested after pursuit ends in crash, top speeds of 100 mph
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested early Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit with top speeds of 100 mph ended in an accident, according to police. Officials said an officer attempted to stop Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Abney Avenue when he refused to pull […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 4-5
Deputies charged Gregory Alan Womack, 58, of Jacksonville, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlawful carrying weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams. Womack was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on bonds totaling $23,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTRE
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend's death
Neal had nothing but good things to say about the Queen of Country Music who died today at age 90. ‘Trying to keep her alive’: Affidavit reveals texts from Trinity County couple accused of killing 2. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda...
KTRE
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
East Texas man sentenced to 12 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to a 2021 crash that killed a woman, said law enforcement. 31-year-old Blake Partain pleaded guilty in Trinity County on Monday to intoxication manslaughter, said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. As part of his guilty plea, Partain […]
KTRE
Mother, two daughters killed in Trinity County house fire
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border,...
KLTV
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, Sheriff says
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects are in custody after the remains of two missing people were found in Trinity County. Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16th after he failed to show up to work. During the investigation, it was determined Karen Waters was also missing.
1 dead in Nacogdoches after pedestrian struck by car
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old man is dead in Nacogdoches after he was struck by a car early Tuesday morning while walking in the roadway, according to police. Officials said Nacogdoches Police responded to the crash around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. “Officers arrived at the scene […]
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
KTRE
Central VFD responds to fire on Kenner Road
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A big cloud of black smoke could be seen over the tree line in Lufkin Wednesday morning as a trailer home was engulfed in flames. Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Cochran said authorities got a call at 9 a.m. that a trailer home was on fire on Kenner Road in Lufkin.
Comments / 0