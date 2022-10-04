Gearing up for the 2023 release of The Weeknd‘s sexy new HBO Max drama, The Idol, the streamer has dropped yet another buzz-worthy trailer. The new trailer features new seductive footage of the titular pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp, as she goes through the trials and tribulations of trying to make it big in the industry. The series focuses on the growing relationship between the pop star and The Weeknd’s cult leader character. The trailer teases sex, drugs and pop music and a glimpse into the world created by Abel Tesfaye and Sam Levinson. In the teaser, Abel’s character tells Depp’s, “Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come to gather. Trust no one,” setting the tone for what to expect in the upcoming series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO