Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
hypebeast.com
‘Las Ruinas’ Is Rico Nasty’s Coffee Bean
Thanks to her arresting adlibs like “WOAHH,” “HUH HUH YEAH” and “KENNYYYY,” it’s hard to confuse a Rico Nasty track with music from any other artist. With a multifaceted rap-rock cadence and unique dripped-out style, Rico Nasty has carved out her own lane over the past seven years. But after releasing a catalog of mixtapes plus one studio album since stepping on the scene, it was time for the Maryland-born rapper to reset with her latest project, Las Ruinas. Whereas previous works exalted the rockstar Rico Nasty, her latest mixtape offers a closer look at Maria Kelly, the woman behind the persona.
hypebeast.com
Quavo and Takeoff Take Over ‘Fallon’ With “Nothing Changed” Performance
Ahead of the release of their debut collaborative album, Only Built For Infinity Links, out now, Quavo and Takeoff headed to Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show on Thursday night to perform one of the project’s lead singles. Sporting sunglasses and iced out in jewelry, the two rappers delivered a...
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
hypebeast.com
Latin Pop Authority Ozuna Continues To Prevail on Groovy New LP ‘OzuTochi’
Puerto Rican singer and rapper Ozuna has premiered his sixth album via Aura Music and Sony Music Latin. OzuTochi follows 2020’s ENOC, which debuted with guest features from Karol G, Daddy Yankee, Doja Cat, Sia, J Balvin, Camilo and Mykke Towers. Ozuna’s latest upbeat reggaeton record sees the artist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hypebeast.com
Lancey Foux Wants You to Play His New Single "All Night Long"
North London rapper Lancey Foux has just released his latest single “All Night Long,” which is the latest roll-out for his upcoming album Life In Hell which is dropping later this month. After remaining relatively low-key since his 2021-released project LIVE.EVIL, Foux is now dropping music in abundance after his last single “Lancey or Lancey” dropped less than a fortnight ago.
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj Drops Second Remix of Skeng's “Likkle Miss” Featuring The Fine Nine
Nicki Minaj has delivered a second remix of Skeng’s “Likkle Miss.” The rapper initially offered her take on the single in late August, including the remixed version on her Queen Radio: Volume 1 compilation album. Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng just dropped the original song in July, and...
hypebeast.com
Jamila Woods Sets “Boundaries” on Introspective New Song
Chicago artist Jamila Woods has debuted her first single in two years, “Boundaries.” The R&B song draws on her background as a poet, with sensitive and expressive lyrics delivered in steady and melodic vocals. After inviting listeners in with the warm sound of guitar plucking, Woods launches into...
hypebeast.com
Palace Drops Exclusive DJ Mixes By Omar S, Robert Hood and Rory Milanes on Apple Music
Music sticks to subcultures through thick and thin. Cast your mind back to the Beastie Boys and skate culture, The Beatles with the hippie movement, Elvis Presley with the resurgence of teenage heartbreak and entertainment, or in a contemporary world, the likes of A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott whose music now plays into — and helps to set — fashion trends. We know this is true, but Palace knows it even better, and to flex its musical prowess the London-based skateboarding brand has teamed up with Apple Music to launch an exclusive set of DJ mixes.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar Leads BET Hip Hop Awards With 6 Trophies
Kendrick Lamar led the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday evening, winning six categories, including artist of the year and album of the year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Additionally, the chart-topper took home lyricist of the year, best live performer, best hip hop video for “Family Ties” with Baby Keem and director of the year with Dave Free.
hypebeast.com
Freddie Gibbs Debuts Animated Visual for Heavy New Single “Dark Hearted”
Freddie Gibbs stars as an animated version of himself in the official “Dark Hearted” music video. Directed by Aaron Hymes and Rouxx, the visual follows the cartoon Gibbs, joined by a bionic rabbit, on a nighttime chase through the city. As Gibbs races down the highway followed by...
hypebeast.com
HBO Max Drops Seductive New Trailer for 'The Idol' Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp
Gearing up for the 2023 release of The Weeknd‘s sexy new HBO Max drama, The Idol, the streamer has dropped yet another buzz-worthy trailer. The new trailer features new seductive footage of the titular pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp, as she goes through the trials and tribulations of trying to make it big in the industry. The series focuses on the growing relationship between the pop star and The Weeknd’s cult leader character. The trailer teases sex, drugs and pop music and a glimpse into the world created by Abel Tesfaye and Sam Levinson. In the teaser, Abel’s character tells Depp’s, “Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come to gather. Trust no one,” setting the tone for what to expect in the upcoming series.
hypebeast.com
Joyce Wrice Delivers Dynamic New EP 'Motive'
Joyce Wrice has dropped off her latest project, Motive. Clocking in at approximately 15 minutes, the five-track EP hears the New Gen artist reunite with frequent collaborator KAYTRANADA for “Iced Tea” and two more tracks, while producers Kaelin Ellis, Osinachi Nwaneri and rising R&B artist Mack Kaene also contribute to Motive. Wrice’s signature songwriting and mellow vocals are laid on top of dynamic production work, allowing her to try out new sounds while staying true to herself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
New Trailer for 'Meet Me in the Bathroom' Documentary Honors the Legacy of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and More
Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary has received a brand new trailer. The visual promises to take a deep dive into New York City‘s rock music scene that exploded in 2000, thanks to bands like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, The Moldy Peaches, Interpol, The Rapture and TV on the Radio. While their risks paid off and transformed them into some of music’s most celebrated groups, Meet Me in the Bathroom also explores the struggles they experienced along with the sudden fame, such as Julian Casablancas’ (frontman of The Strokes) fear of his life never being the same again and Karen O being sensationalized as the frontwoman of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
hypebeast.com
Who'd Play Ye In A Biopic? Jamie Foxx, According to Ye
Ye. A name that has been on the minds of the masses all week, whether by choice or force. Most of Ye’s headlines in 2022 have focused on his battles with adidas and GAP. However, just as he stepped into a fresh, art-centric direction by showcasing YZY SZN 9 at Paris Fashion Week, he decided to put him and his team’s work to the side to emphasize “political” shock value.
hypebeast.com
Ice Cube Claims Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for 'Friday' Sequel
Ice Cube has shared some updates on his journey to get a new Friday film out, revealing that things aren’t going so well with Warner Bros. as the studio supposedly rejected two of his scripts for a sequel. In a recent episode of Drink Champs, he first explained that...
hypebeast.com
Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining 'Justice World Tour' Dates Through 2023
After canceling his North American Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis last month, Justin Bieber on Thursday announced that all of the remaining dates of the tour are officially postponed through 2023. The tour’s official Instagram made a statement, noting that “fans with tickets to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Jeezy and DJ Drama To Reunite for Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'SnoFall'
Jeezy and DJ Drama are set to reunite for a new entry in the famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Entitled SnoFall, the project is set to drop on October 21 and was originally announced during the BET Hip-Hop Awards via a commercial. The mixtape will drop just a little over a month after the paired released “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” and will mark a new chapter in Jeezy and DJ Drama’s long-running and revered collaborative partnership; in the mid 2000s, the two teamed up to deliver the now-iconic Trap or Die project, which many consider as the mixtape that helped push the Gangsta Grillz series into the mainstream.
Comments / 0