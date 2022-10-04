ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: State Auditing Bay Area Police Forces

Following the revelation that 47 officers serving in the Alameda County Sheriff's Department received "unsuitable" psych evaluations before their hiring, the state is conducting an audit of three counties' law enforcement agencies. The California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) is now auditing all the police forces in Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Francisco counties to see if any other officers received poor evaluations. [KTVU]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt

Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
City
Berkeley, CA
SFist

Four People OD'd at the 24th & Mission BART Plaza Monday; Supervisor Says Health Department Should Do More

SFFD paramedics responded to the 24th and Mission BART plaza Monday around 5:30 p.m. after four individuals simultaneously suffered from fentanyl overdoses. Reportedly there was a bystander — or a trained crisis response team person? — who was able to administer Narcan to all four before paramedics go there, and they all survived and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Mission Local didn't identify the "fast-acting bystander," but said that the paramedics restocked the person's supply of Narcan before they left.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Person
Loretta Lynn
SFist

Bands, Ship Tours, and Air Shows: The What, When and Where of Fleet Week 2022

The Blue Angels are going to begin buzzing the city any minute now, and SF's annual Fleet Week is already underway with band performances and more. Yep, it's Fleet Week. And if you were out at any bars last night — especially in the Castro! — you might have run in to some men and women in uniform tying one on, now that they're back on dry land.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Janitors#Vandalism#Meta Facebook#Bart#American#Lsb Associated Press
SFist

Inmate Work Crew Saves Woman From Stabbing In Vacaville

An inmate work crew and a California Department of Corrections guard intervened in a stabbing along a Solano County bike trail on Tuesday, possibly saving a woman's life. The incident happened near the Alamo Creek bike trail, in the area of Brookdale Court in Vacaville. As Bay Area News Group reports, police were called to the area around 10 a.m. after the inmate crew, which was doing clean-up duty in the area, saw the stabbing in progress and stepped in to stop it. The victim was an 18-year-old woman.
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy