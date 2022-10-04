SFFD paramedics responded to the 24th and Mission BART plaza Monday around 5:30 p.m. after four individuals simultaneously suffered from fentanyl overdoses. Reportedly there was a bystander — or a trained crisis response team person? — who was able to administer Narcan to all four before paramedics go there, and they all survived and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Mission Local didn't identify the "fast-acting bystander," but said that the paramedics restocked the person's supply of Narcan before they left.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO