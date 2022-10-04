ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paincourtville, LA

L'Observateur

Lutcher Man Sentenced to 15 Years Following Manslaughter Plea

On May 10, 2022, Darnell Robertson of 2389 Cypress St. Lutcher, LA., age 56, pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone also of Lutcher. Robertson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.
LUTCHER, LA
brproud.com

Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
PIERRE PART, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape

An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
GONZALES, LA
houmatimes.com

Two Arrested in connection with Drive-By Shooting

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested 2 offenders, in connection with a shooting investigation. Rontrell Leon Holmes, 20, of Gray, along with, a 17-year-old male juvenile, were arrested on charges stemming from the investigation. On October 4, 2022,...
GRAY, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home

ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD officer accused of groping woman during traffic stop pleads not guilty

BATON ROUGE - A police officer facing several charges, including kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery, pleaded not guilty. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was the first to report on the allegations against Donald Steele, a former officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department accused of kidnapping and threatening a college student with arrest if she did not comply with his sexual advances.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette

A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
DUSON, LA
wbrz.com

Accused drug dealer booked for murder in 19-year-old's overdose death

ZACHARY - An accused drug dealer was arrested and booked for murder following a 19-year-old's overdose death. The Zachary Police Department said they responded to a home on East Eagle Street and found a 19-year-old dead from a drug overdose. Investigators later determined Dalton Saucier, 23, sold the drugs to...
ZACHARY, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon

Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
GRAMBLING, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Dealer caught stockpiling drugs at small BR church after buyer died from overdose

BATON ROUGE - An investigation into an overdose death led narcotics detectives to a small church in Baton Rouge where one man was arrested Tuesday. The narcotics division with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, along with the Central Police Department, was working an overdose death. A statement from a friend of the victim told officials the victim had purchased heroin and fentanyl from Hakeem Allen, 27.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jacob Banks, age 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

