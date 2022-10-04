Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Sentenced to 15 Years Following Manslaughter Plea
On May 10, 2022, Darnell Robertson of 2389 Cypress St. Lutcher, LA., age 56, pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone also of Lutcher. Robertson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
brproud.com
Authorities searching for suspects accused of vehicle burglaries in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help. Detectives are looking into several vehicle burglaries that took place around the 31000 block of Dunn Rd. LPSO is providing a video and pictures to help with the search for several suspects. LPSO believes that...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape
An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
houmatimes.com
Two Arrested in connection with Drive-By Shooting
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested 2 offenders, in connection with a shooting investigation. Rontrell Leon Holmes, 20, of Gray, along with, a 17-year-old male juvenile, were arrested on charges stemming from the investigation. On October 4, 2022,...
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home
ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
Deputy Constable, landlord shot while serving eviction in Louisiana
There was a heavy police presence in New Orleans East Wednesday morning near South Coronet Ct. as police searched for a suspect accused of shooting a deputy constable and a building representative.
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
brproud.com
Arrest Report: Baton Rouge Police intervene after couple’s verbal spat escalates to violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – October has been recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month since 1989. Sadly, since that year, incidents of domestic violence continue to abound. In fact, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), every minute, about 20 people in the U.S. are physically...
wbrz.com
BRPD officer accused of groping woman during traffic stop pleads not guilty
BATON ROUGE - A police officer facing several charges, including kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery, pleaded not guilty. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was the first to report on the allegations against Donald Steele, a former officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department accused of kidnapping and threatening a college student with arrest if she did not comply with his sexual advances.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette
A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
wbrz.com
Accused drug dealer booked for murder in 19-year-old's overdose death
ZACHARY - An accused drug dealer was arrested and booked for murder following a 19-year-old's overdose death. The Zachary Police Department said they responded to a home on East Eagle Street and found a 19-year-old dead from a drug overdose. Investigators later determined Dalton Saucier, 23, sold the drugs to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon
Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
brproud.com
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of multiple burglaries in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the arrest of a wanted suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the parish Tuesday. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said 38-year-old Charles Poston III was arrested and booked into jail on seven felony arrest warrants with additional charges pending. “Sheriff...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Dealer caught stockpiling drugs at small BR church after buyer died from overdose
BATON ROUGE - An investigation into an overdose death led narcotics detectives to a small church in Baton Rouge where one man was arrested Tuesday. The narcotics division with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, along with the Central Police Department, was working an overdose death. A statement from a friend of the victim told officials the victim had purchased heroin and fentanyl from Hakeem Allen, 27.
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jacob Banks, age 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
brproud.com
Suspect hits BRPD unit during high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “lengthy pursuit” involving the Baton Rouge Police Department and a white Hyundai Accent ended with the arrest of Caleb Clayton, 21, of Baton Rouge. Clayton allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, October 4. The Baton...
wbrz.com
Police investigating Nicholson Drive motorcycle crash that left man dead
BATON ROUGE - Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that left a 22-year-old dead late last month. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sept. 23 on Nicholson Drive at the Aster Street intersection. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an SUV was crossing Nicholson when the...
