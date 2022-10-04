ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Smart Ember Mug Keeps Your Coffee Warm for Hours After You Forget About It — Snag It on Sale Now

Starting your day with a nice, hot drink gets you in the right mindset for your day. Plus, it’s so relaxing and soothing. But too often, day-to-day distractions interrupt the enjoyable moment, leaving lukewarm coffee and tea that ends up in the sink. Instead of tossing your drink if you can’t get to it right away, we found the perfect solution — this temperature-controlled mug that keeps drinks hot for hours. Ember’s Mug² 10oz Temperature Control Smart Mug allows you to keep your favorite drinks warm for up to an hour and a half. The mug is temperature-controlled via the brand’s...
POPSUGAR

Keurig’s New K-Café Smart Coffee Machine Lets Me Customize and Brew All From My Phone

At 27 years old and after years of relying on Starbucks, I have to admit I don't know how to make a proper cup of coffee. The world of coffee is pretty intimidating. There are too many options and methods to choose from, and I barely know the difference between cappuccinos, lattes, macchiatos, and the works. Luckily, Keurig made it easy with its lineup of pod-based machines. The brand's latest launch brings convenience to making artisanal coffeehouse drinks at home. The K-Café Smart Coffee Machine ($250) is a smart brewer with a built-in milk frother and an accompanying app that will make anyone who loves indulging in a cup of coffee embrace their inner barista.
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
Sorry, TikTok: Here’s Why a Manicurist Says You Should Never, Ever Gel Cure Your Press-On Nails

More and more people are turning to DIY nail solutions to get that fresh-from-the-salon look for less time and money. The latest hack exploding on TikTok is to cure press-on nails with gel polish. The process involves applying gel polish to the underside of a press on in lieu of glue, then curing (aka setting) it with a UV light. It's the same process that's used to apply gel extensions, and in theory, allows you to get the longevity of gel tips with the fun and affordable patterns of press-ons. But there's one problem: While gel tips are clear, most press-ons aren't. And according to Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and nail educator, in order for gel polish to properly cure, the UV light from the lamp needs to be able to reach the gel, which it can't do through painted press-ons.
