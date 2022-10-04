Pittsburgh accepting gingerbread house entries for annual holiday display

Pittsburgh’s annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition will return to a fully in-person event this winter, after two years of online and hybrid activities because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the event is open to individuals, schools, communities, nonprofits and professionals.

Online registration opened Saturday and will remain open through Nov. 5.

The exhibit will be unveiled in the lobby of the City-County Building as part of the Light Up Night festivities slated for mid-November.

“The annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition is an iconic Pittsburgh tradition and I am thankful that it is returning to the City-County Building this year,” Mayor Ed Gainey said.

This year’s competition will feature a new City Neighborhoods category. Organizations and groups of citizens of any age from any city neighborhood can enter.

The People’s Choice Award voting will allow participants from anywhere in the world to cast their ballots for their favorite gingerbread house.

The Gingerbread House Display and Competition launched in 2002 when Downtown Pittsburgh hotels hosted the event to benefit the Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund. The event later attracted thousands of entries and visitors to PPG Place before moving to the City-County Building in 2019.