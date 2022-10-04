Read full article on original website
Farm groups announce joint opposition to term limits measure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Farm Bureau and North Dakota Farmers Union have come out in joint opposition to the term limits measure that will appear on the November ballot. If passed, the constitutional amendment would limit the governor to two four-year terms in office and state...
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
Minnesota Police & Peace Officers Association endorses Jensen for governor
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. “Governor Walz has been missing in action during his term,” Executive director Brian Peters said during the announcement. “We need leadership, and we believe Scott Jensen as the next governor will provide that.”
Wisconsin hunter dies of medical issue while hunting in southeast ND
COGSWELL, N.D. (KFGO) – A hunter died of an apparent medical issue early Thursday morning in southeastern North dakota. Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper said the 32-year-old Sherwood, Wisc. man was hunting with family when he collapsed while walking to a duck blind shortly before 7 a.m. southeast of Cogswell. Paeper says family members did CPR, but the man died.
Minnesota lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm negligently sold guns traced to several crimes
ST. PAUL (KFGO/WCCO) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday morning that his office has filed a complaint against Fleet Farm for negligently selling firearms linked to violent crimes. Ellison said Wednesday that in one instance, 24 guns were sold to a single individual during a four-month span...
Economic Development Council of ND says workforce is top priority
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/PRAIRIEPUBLIC) – The Economic Development Association of North Dakota (EDND) has now set its priorities for the upcoming Legislative session. Topping that list is workforce. Executive Director Dana Hager said a key is growing the economy through workforce in ways such as investments in career and technical...
