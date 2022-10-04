Read full article on original website
Hundreds Enjoy Pfluger Fest Concert
CHRISTOVAL, TX — Congressman August Pfluger’s staff now wear a new hat. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of the congressman’s office and fighting Democrats over policy, they are no concert promoters. Hundreds of citizens enjoyed an evening of live music performed by San Angelo’s own Case Hardin followed by headliner Cory Morrow. Morrow, who grew up in Houston, is a west Texas favorite because his affiliation with Texas Tech University. He launched his music career in Lubbock. Pfluger’s party was unique for a politician but his team didn’t disappoint. Pfluger Fest even had…
COVER1 | WEEK 7 is Here and so is District!
Today on LIVE!- The COVER1 Crew is headed out to bring you all the Concho Valley Football Action as district play is here!. Also, three people were killed in a head-on crash in Runnels County, San Angelo is getting a Homegoods, Smoothie King has their grand opening, and President Biden has pardoned all simple pot possessions.
Street Closures for Construction Along College Hills Blvd. Affect Area Businesses
SAN ANGELO – Utility construction along College Hills Blvd. will close the entrance to Sports Next Level beginning Tuesday and last for the remainder of next week. According to information from the City of San Angelo, from Tuesday Oct. 11 to Friday Oct. 14, the main entrance for Sports Next Level on College Hills at Millbrook will be closed for utility construction. A temporary entrance will be established on College Hills Boulevard south of the intersection of Millbrook Drive and College Hills.
Famous Blacksmith to Hold Sculpture Exhibit at Angelo State University
SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit of unique sculptures by West Texas-based artist-blacksmith Kevin Stanford, starting Monday, Oct. 10, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Stanford's exhibit of forged-steel and found-object sculptures will be on display in the Carr EFA Building's Gallery 193 and will be open for free public viewing on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. "Influenced by tribal art, science fiction notions, and the elusive remnants of dreams, my work explores the familiar while offering sub-rosa…
Irresponsible Pet Owners Have Created a Deadly Puppy Problem in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – Irresponsible dog owners in San Angelo who don't spay or neuter their pets and allow backyard breeding have created an untenable population of unwanted dogs. The San Angelo Animal Shelter is facing an ongoing crisis of over population of puppies and will have to start killing dogs at the end of November if San Angeloans don't take this crisis seriously.
DPS: Head on Crash Near Ballinger Kills 3 Thursday Morning
BALLINGER – Three people were killed in a head on crash Thursday morning about 10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. 67. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old H.O. Akin III of Comanche was driving his 2022 Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 67 around 10:14 a.m. Thursday.
NWS: Cold Front to Bring Cooler Temps & Slight Chance of Rain Friday Night
SAN ANGELO – A mild cold front is moving south across West Texas Friday and will make for a soggy Friday night football outing in some parts of the area. According to information from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a cold front in drifting down from Oklahoma and will settle along the I-10 corridor from Fort Stockton to Junction by midnight. That system is expected to keep temperatures slightly below normal region wide and kick off showers mainly in the Permian Basin and the Trans Pecos region but there is a slight chance of some scattered rain in the Concho Valley. …
Scores: Texas High School Football Week 7
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central is at Astound Broadband (formerly Grande Communications) stadium in Midland taking on the Midland Bulldogs. See scores from around the region here.
Details: District Action Is Underway for Texas High School Football!
SAN ANGELO- Its already Week 7 of Texas High School Football and district has started which means a playoff picture will come into view in the coming weeks. The pre-district games are over and now it’s time to fight for a playoff spot. The Central Bobcats are coming off a bye week after putting on a show in an insane 63-61 homecoming win over the Wylie Bulldogs. The Permian Panthers are taking on the Odessa Bronchos and the Midland Legacy Rebels are squaring off against the Frenship Tigers. The Lake View Chiefs dropped two games in a row and are looking to stun the Andrews Mustangs. Miles…
BOOKING REPORT: Illegal Aliens Booked Into the Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Enrique Dominguez was arrested and…
Extremely Popular Department Store to Move Into Former Bed Bath and Beyond Building
SAN ANGELO – The former Bed, Bath, & Beyond building will be turned into a Home Goods store, confirmed last month's building and inspections report. As previously reported, in Jan. 2022, BB&B permanently closed its doors after being in business in San Angelo for decades. With its departure, it left a large hole in the very popular shopping center on the 4100 block of Sunset Dr.
Stealing and Cruelty to Animals Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 14 arrests including the following: Wesley Oliver was arrested for…
WATCH: Extreme Drought Drys Up N. Concho River Again
SAN ANGELO – The N. Concho River in the San Angelo State Park has quietly gone dry again amid extreme drought conditions with little relief in sight. The N. Concho is home to all kinds of fish, turtles, crustaceans, freshwater clams and other forms of aquatic life while providing water to wildlife like deer, turkey, javalina, feral hogs, axis deer, bobcat, fox and other native wildlife.
Angelo State University Agrees to Transfer Deal with Cambodian University
SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University has signed a series of agreements with BELTEI International University (BIU) in Cambodia that will bring Cambodian transfer students to ASU to complete their studies in 10 different undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The undergraduate agreement is for a 2+2 Undergraduate Transfer Program that will entail Cambodian students completing their first two years of study at BIU and then transferring to ASU to complete their bachelor's degrees. The program includes eight academic majors: Accounting Communication Computer Science Finance…
PREVIEW: Eldorado Eagles To Take on 4th Ranked Wink Wildcats
WINK- The Eldorado Eagles travel to Wink to take on the 4th ranked Wildcats in their third district game Eldorado (3-3) vs Wink (5-0) The Eagles are 2-0 in district and have a tough test ahead in the Wildcats who are highly ranked in 2A ball this season. Last week against Water Valley, Eldorado ran all over those Wildcats to put up 342 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Paul Luna took eight carries for 136 yards and three of those scores. In the end, the Eagles ended up winning 34-12 Eldorado is pretty battle tested as well. They began the season with a win against the Christoval…
Bobcats Ruined the Midland Bulldog’s Parade in the Rain
MIDLAND, TX — The San Angelo Central Bobcats (3-2) began 6A-2 district play tonight, Oct. 7, when they battled the Midland High Bulldogs (4-1) at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland at 7 p.m. Tyler Hill led the Bobcats on offense tonight with over 100 yards and two touchdowns through the air and another 190 yards on the ground. The defense bent but never broke deep into the 4th quarter, and the Bobcats secured another victory, 28-25. The ‘Cats received the opening kickoff but managed little in production. After just a single first down, the Bobcats hit a wall and punted the ball away. However, Midland High had no such problems starting strong. The Bulldogs pounded the ball on the ground covering 70 yards in seven plays for the game’s first touchdown. Midland High led 7-0 with 4:59 remaining in the 1st quarter.
Ukraine History Professor Talks Corporate War Profiteers at Angelo State University
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University's Russian Enrichment Program will host a presentation by Dr. Volodymyr Kulikov, a visiting historian in the Department of Slavic and Eurasian Studies at the University of Texas, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the ASU Academic Building, 2502 Dena Drive. Titled "Stand on the...
