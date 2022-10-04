MIDLAND, TX — The San Angelo Central Bobcats (3-2) began 6A-2 district play tonight, Oct. 7, when they battled the Midland High Bulldogs (4-1) at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland at 7 p.m. Tyler Hill led the Bobcats on offense tonight with over 100 yards and two touchdowns through the air and another 190 yards on the ground. The defense bent but never broke deep into the 4th quarter, and the Bobcats secured another victory, 28-25. The ‘Cats received the opening kickoff but managed little in production. After just a single first down, the Bobcats hit a wall and punted the ball away. However, Midland High had no such problems starting strong. The Bulldogs pounded the ball on the ground covering 70 yards in seven plays for the game’s first touchdown. Midland High led 7-0 with 4:59 remaining in the 1st quarter.

