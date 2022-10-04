ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott Appoints Former AEP Texas CEO to Run Power Grid

By Yantis Green
 5 days ago

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Pablo Vegas to the Texas Energy Reliability Council for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. The Texas Energy Reliability Council was established to ensure that the energy and electric industries in the state meet high-priority human needs, address critical infrastructure concerns, and enhance coordination and communication in the energy and electric industries.

Pablo Vegas of Austin is the new President and CEO of ERCOT.

He has over 27 years of experience in the electric and gas industries and in management consulting. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President of NiSource Utilities. Additionally, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer for American Electric Power (AEP) Texas.  One of his many executive roles at AEP included President and Chief Operating Officer of AEP Ohio.

He is a trustee of the American Gas Association Foundation and a member of the Society of Gas Lighting and Young Presidents' Organization. Vegas received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Comments / 10

I TRIGGER trumpists
4d ago

how much did abbott get paid for this appointment? Everyone knows abbott is pay-for-play

Reply(5)
5
Don Towery
5d ago

How much did he pay for the position, because the last guy paid 10 million

Reply
6
Gov. Abbott Appoints New Chief of School Safety and Security

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting today, Monday, October 3.  Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Governor Abbott directed TEA to create the position of Chief of School Safety and Security within the agency to serve as a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues and a resource to school districts and the legislature. The Chief will ensure Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and take every…
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Texas Sends Additional Resources to Florida for Hurricane Recovery

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Friday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to mobilize additional state resources to Florida to assist their response and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. “The State of Texas stands ready to continue assisting Florida as it recovers from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian,” said Governor Abbott. "Texans are no stranger to emergency hurricane response and recovery efforts, and we will support Floridians as they undertake the formidable task of moving forward from this destructive storm." TDEM activated the following resources…
FLORIDA STATE
Prestigious Texas Fish Art Contest Now Accepting Entries for 2023

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center announced last week it is accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest through Feb. 28. The Fish Art Contest is part of an international conservation education program designed to foster youth interest in fisheries and fishing. “The Fish Art Contest does a tremendous job of exposing students across Texas to the wonders of fish and fisheries resources through the nexus of art,” said TFFC Director Tom Lang. “We always look forward to this time of year when we are once again amazed by the outstanding work and…
ATHENS, TX
Gov. Abbott Deploys Texas Task Force 1 to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Ian

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).  The Hurricane is expected to make landfall on Florida's western gulf coast Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane.   "The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response…
TEXAS STATE
