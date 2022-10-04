Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce

LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week.

On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.

Agents responded to the area and encountered the vehicle near the banks of the Rio Grande. Several individuals fled the area back across the river into Mexico.

Agents recovered and seized four bundles that tested positive for marijuana. The bundles had an approximate weight of 253.53 pounds and a value of $202,824.