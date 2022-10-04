Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Wichita Eagle
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
Wichita Eagle
Saints’ Running Game Looks to Bully a Seahawks Defense That’s Been Manhandled All Season
The 1-3 New Orleans Saints look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. New Orleans is coming off a frustrating loss to the Vikings in London, while Seattle pulled out a 48-45 shootout at Detroit. View the original article to see embedded...
Wichita Eagle
Seven Steelers Defenders Open Bills Week With Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has taken a blow in recent weeks and it's adding up as they begin preparation for the Buffalo Bills. As the team released their first injury report of Week 5, seven defenders were list - three of which did not practice. Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Impressing Early, Noah Fant’s Impact Goes Beyond Numbers For Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. - At the center of the Seahawks' surprising offensive output through their first four games, tight ends have been a major focal point in the passing game for new starting quarterback Geno Smith. Now roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, the trio of Will...
Wichita Eagle
A ‘Chip on His Shoulder’ Doesn’t Slow D-Lineman
NASHVILLE – Mario Edwards Jr. was not in Jacksonville for long. Whatever happened in those three-plus weeks, though, was good for the Tennessee Titans. That is the only conclusion defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could draw after Edwards, an eighth-year veteran, made his Titans debut last Sunday at Indianapolis. “I...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers final injury report reflects three players who've received game designations. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game as he nurses a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who's dealing with an ankle injury, and kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has discomfort in his quad, are both considered questionable for the Week 5 game in Cleveland.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Steelers GAMEDAY Preview: Buffalo Ready For Rookie?
The Buffalo Bills host the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. The Bills are fresh off an exciting 17-point comeback last week in a 23-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Josh Allen engineered at 12-play, 77-yard drive to set up kicker Tyler Bass' game-winning...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
No N’Keal Harry Yet but Bears Changes Could Be Coming
There could be alterations in personnel usage Sunday when the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings, one involving the offensive line and the other at wide receiver. One change they won't make at receiver is activating N'Keal Harry. The former Patriots receiver just began his 21-day window to be considered for return from injured reserve and looked good to Eberflus. However, he won't be active this week.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
Wichita Eagle
Jadeveon Clowney Returns to Practice, Browns One Step Closer to Having Pass Rush Tandem Back
Jadeveon Clowney returning to the o practice field on Friday was a welcome sight. Clowney missed the passed couple of games with a sprained ankle and is close to a return. That return could come as soon as Sunday against the Chargers. The Browns were down three starting defensive linemen...
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Has ‘Dreamed’ About Facing Wideouts Like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
Throughout the first four games of his NFL career, No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has lived up to the hype, proving that he's ready to shut down some of the league's most talented wideouts. Gardner has given up just nine catches on 19 targets for 101 yards and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Inside the Injury Report for Eagles in Week 5
The Eagles' injury report is out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium and here’s a closer look at it. Jake Elliott. The kicker is out with a right ankle injury, which occurred when Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell ran into him during a field goal try last Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies
Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
Wichita Eagle
Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense ‘Growing Pains’
The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has had its ups and downs this season, as the process of rebuilding is not one that happens overnight. They are coming off a 48-45 shootout win over the Detroit Lions where the offense was firing on all cylinders but the defense struggled to get any stops.
Wichita Eagle
Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored
The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch and Listen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium for the third straight week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional matchup. The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games while the Falcons have won two straight. With that being said, Atlanta will be without two of its top offensive playmakers in running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts on Sunday afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots-Lions Injury Report Breakdown: Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith Status?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 5 showdown in Foxboro. The Pats and the Lions are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 9. at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, which will be adorned in nostalgic ‘Pat Patriot’ regalia.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
Wichita Eagle
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings, Despite Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins to improve to 2-2 on the season, but that didn't result in a big jump in Sports Illustrated's Week 4 power rankings. Cincinnati is 13th this week after being ranked 12th in Week 3. "Only three quarterback hits and one sack on...
Comments / 0