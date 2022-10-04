Read full article on original website
Russia's military call-up is having major repercussions almost everywhere but the Ukrainian battlefield
In numbers comparable to the size of Putin's 300,000-strong mobilization, Russian men are fleeing military call-up. Not everyone welcomes them.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia-West clash warning and World Cup bid - round-up
More US military aid for Ukraine may lead to "a direct military clash" between Russia and the West, Moscow has warned. Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, is not the first Russian official to raise the threat - which comes as aid for Ukraine is said to be driving the momentum of Ukrainian armed forces against the Russian occupiers.
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
Blast hits Crimea bridge, key supply route in Russia's war
Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia
BBC
Man who tortured and pulled shotgun on boss jailed
An Angus employee who tortured his boss and pulled a loaded shotgun on him has been jailed for 40 months. Ronald McLennan subjected Ian Robertson to systematic violent bullying over 20 years and was found guilty by a jury of endangering his employer's life. McLennan was jailed at the High...
BBC
Crimean bridge: Explosion is 'the beginning', says Zelensky adviser
A large fire on the only crossing between the occupied Crimean peninsula and Russia was caused by a lorry explosion, Russian officials say. A blast on the road section led to oil tankers on the rail section catching fire, before the road collapsed. Crimea was annexed in 2014 by Russia,...
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
Alleged US fugitive has tattoos photographed to establish identity
An alleged fugitive facing extradition from Scotland to the US has had photos of his tattoos taken in prison as part of a bid to establish his identity. US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, who is said to have faked his own death to escape charges there. However, the...
BBC
Mexico mayor assassinated in town hall massacre
Gunmen have shot dead the mayor of a small town in western Mexico, and at least 17 others, officials say. Police say gunmen stormed the San Miguel Totolapan town hall at 14:00 (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday. Photos online show it riddled with bullet holes. Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda's left-wing PRD...
BBC
Hunter Biden could be charged with tax crimes
The FBI has gathered enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making a false statement to buy a gun, according to the BBC's US partner CBS News. President Joe Biden's son has been under federal investigation since 2018. The decision on whether to file criminal charges now...
BBC
Crimea bridge: Fire and smoke seen after reports of an explosion
There are reports of a massive explosion on a bridge connecting occupied Crimea in Ukraine to the Russian mainland. Widely shared images show a train on the Kerch rail bridge ablaze, with the adjacent road bridge appearing to have sustained damage. Russian state media said a fuel tank is on...
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
The Memo: Biden’s ‘armageddon’ warning raises fresh questions
President Biden’s warning about the possibility of ‘armageddon’ rumbling from the battlefields of Ukraine has scrambled an already complicated picture in the eight-month conflict. Biden made the sharp warning during an appearance at a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday. But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, asked Friday...
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
BBC
Ukraine says mass burial sites found in retaken town of Lyman
Ukraine says two mass burial sites have been found in the recently-recaptured eastern town of Lyman, after Russian retreated. The Ukrainian governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said one burial site had about 200 individual graves containing civilian bodies. It was unclear how many bodies the second site held,...
BBC
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.
Ireland gas station explosion leaves at least 7 dead, more injured and missing: 'Very traumatic situation'
At least seven people were killed and eight others were injured in an explosion at a gas station in northwest Ireland, authorities said. Emergency crews said others remain missing.
Will Venezuelans in Florida Turn Against DeSantis?
Two Republican governors last month sent asylum seekers to the two most Democratic places they could think of—Martha’s Vineyard and the doorstep of Kamala Harris’s house in Washington, D.C. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have made no secret of the message they were trying to send: Immigrants are a burden, and one that Democratic states should share.
