Section III girls soccer goal scoring leaders, ranked by league (Week 6)
Here are Section III girls soccer goal scoring leaders by league through Week 6. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Watch: Baldwinsville boys soccer blanks state-ranked West Genesee (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville boys soccer team picked up its seventh win of the season with a 4-0 shutout victory over No. 14 state-ranked West Genesee on Thursday. The Bees jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Johan Savage scored a goal with just over 17 minutes remaining in the first half.
Watch: Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer team wins on golden goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer team defeated Phoenix, 3-2, in overtime Thursday. The Firebirds led 1-0 at the half, but the Brothers bounced back in the second half.
Enter our weekly contest: Make your Bills-Steelers picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize
Westhill beats Skaneateles in overtime in battle of girls soccer powerhouses (56 photos, videos)
Kara Rosenberger notched the game-winning goal with 17 seconds left and Westhill topped Skaneateles, 3-2, in double overtime on Thursday. The Warriors (10-2-1) have an 8-0-1 record in their last nine games, continuing their effort over the state-ranked Lakers (8th in Class B).
Watch: Westhill girls soccer beats state-ranked Skaneateles on golden goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Westhill’s Kara Rosenberger scored a goal in the second overtime period to give the Warriors a 3-2 win over No. 8 Skaneateles on Thursday. Westhill got on the board first with goals from Ashley Bolesh and Lily Kinsella.
Class C football roundup: Holland Patent remains perfect
No. 16 state-ranked Holland Patent kept its perfect season alive with a 14-6 win over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Friday night.
New high school football all-star game, named after 2 Syracuse legends, coming to CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The best high school football players in Section III are getting another showcase for their talents. Organizers announced on Wednesday the creation of a new all-star game, the Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star Classic. It will match football players from Section III and Section IV, with the inaugural contest taking place Nov. 20 at Liverpool.
Most improved players: 15 girls soccer coaches make picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved players on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
Who are the unsung heroes of Section III boys soccer? 18 coaches reveal their choices
Syracuse, N.Y. — To have a successful team, you need more than just stars, it takes contributions from everyone on the roster. With so many moving parts to a team, sometimes there are important players who fly under the radar. These players may not have the flashy numbers in the box scores, but their contributions don’t go unnoticed.
HS tennis roundup: Baldwinsville captures first-ever Class A title; Skaneateles wins Class C (53 photos)
Baldwinsville came close to winning a sectional title in the past, but it always came up short, mostly against Class A power Fayetteville-Manlius.
Class AA football roundup: La’Quan Lemon rushes for 3 TDs as Cicero-North Syracuse blanks Liverpool (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- La’Quan Lemon rushed for three touchdowns to power Cicero-North Syracuse to a 36-0 win over Liverpool in a Class AA football game on Friday night. The Northstars (5-1) took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Lemon posted touchdown runs of 8 and 25 yards and Jaxon Razmovski hit Tristan Johnson with a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Tallen Prior’s game-winning TD boosts Phoenix football to OT win over APW (40 photos)
Phoenix and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown went toe-to-toe from beginning to end in Friday’s independent football league matchup before the Firebirds pulled out a win. The ending dipped into overtime, where the Firebirds’ Tallen Prior ran 17 yards for the game-winning touchdown to grab a 36-28 victory. Dylan Tack punched in the 2-point conversion.
