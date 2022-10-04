Read full article on original website
Related
CNY man sent death threats to Grammy-winning singer Mýa; rifle found at his home, feds say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A DeWitt man has been charged with sending dozens of death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa, according to federal court papers. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, sent the threats in April to Mýa’s Instagram account, FBI agents said in an affidavit filed in federal court in Syracuse. He was indicted and charged last Thursday.
City of Syracuse agrees to settle lawsuit involving controversial former police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse has agreed to settle a lawsuit involving controversial former police officer Vallon Smith for $150,000. The city is asking the Common Council to approve the settlement and end a lawsuit against Smith and the city that was filed by Dr. Mark Johnston in 2020.
Syracuse man avoids murder indictment, still charged with illegal gun on day of murder after murder
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man was initially arrested in the shooting death of a man moments after the second man is accused of shooting to death a third man. But Natori Russo, 22, won’t face a murder charge for the time being after a grand jury voted only to indict him for illegal weapon possession on the day of the two murders.
Ex-judge: ‘Ethics and integrity of our court system are at stake’ in Madison Co. election (Your Letters)
On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Madison County Assistant District Attorney Bradley Moses overdosed. At that time Moses was the only candidate for Madison County judge named on the ballot. His life was saved when he was administered Narcan. A sheriff’s investigation showed that Moses and another man had snorted white powder off a stove top thinking it was cocaine. The dangerous drug fentanyl was suspected. Moses was transported to a Syracuse hospital where he was treated and released. The sheriffs sent a specimen of Moses’ blood to a lab for testing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say
Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
Woman shatters TV, stabs father during domestic dispute, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. -- A woman stabbed her father in the back during a domestic dispute in Salina Tuesday night, deputies said. Paris Gardner, 30, was intoxicated and arguing with her father and brother inside a home on the 100 block of Marsden Road, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Syracuse man gets possible life for ‘senseless’ murder that led to retaliatory murder
Syracuse, NY -- If anyone knows why Anthony Sutton crossed a South Side street to murder a woman in September 2020, they’re not saying. But Shadetta Franklin’s murder in front of a South Side liquor store led to another murder: the retaliatory shooting death of Tyree Lawson three days later and two blocks away, prosecutors have said.
Baldwinsville School District superintendent charged with DWI after football game, police say
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville School District superintendent was charged Friday night with DWI after he was suspected to be drunk at a football game, police said. Several students told school staff they believed Jason Thomson, 48, had been drinking after he was seen crowd surfing in the bleacher’s student section during a game at Baker High School, Baldwinsville Chief Michael Lefancheck said in a news release.
RELATED PEOPLE
Annaleigh Porter: Vote for me for Onondaga County Court judge
Editor’s note: On Nov. 8, four candidates are competing for two seats on the Onondaga County Court bench. County court judges handle felony criminal cases. They serve 10-year terms. The annual salary ranges from $200,400 to $210,900. To help voters make an educated choice, we invited the candidates to submit a letter to voters explaining why they think they are the best person for the job. Here is the letter by Annaleigh Porter, one of two candidates running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
Syracuse man breaks into home, threatens to shoot woman, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested after he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to shoot her in the head Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Mary Street around 4:37 p.m, where Teresa L. Simone, 60 of Syracuse, reported a man with a gun outside her home was trying to break in, the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
Syracuse man was justified for shooting to death neighbor at downtown apartment building, lawyer says
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man has been indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of a neighbor inside the Clinton Plaza Apartments downtown. But Kevin Pulley’s lawyer argued Wednesday that his client was actually the initial victim being chased by a “knife-wielding attacker” when he pulled the trigger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
Man walks into Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse with gunshot wound, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man struck by gunfire on Thursday walked into Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus, police said. The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police arrived there around 4:02 p.m., he said. The...
Update: Man shot multiple times near Syracuse’s University Hill, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon near Syracuse’s University Hill, police said. The 30-year-old man was found injured by police around 3:36 p.m. in the 100 block of Dyer Court, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. A paramedic at the scene identified...
More than 200 band members picked for Macy’s parade. Only 2 are from CNY, and they are twins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As two of eight children in a military family, twins Brooklyn and Bree Goring have already seen much of the country in their 17 years. They’ve lived in California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina and Indian River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
House of the Week: Owner enjoys a ‘simpler life’ at his 250-acre historic Parish farm
PARISH, N.Y. – Owner Hadwen Fuller can describe his Parish farmhouse and surrounding 250 acres in a single word.
Tomatoes in moldy water, hair found in batter, plus 62 satisfactory restaurant inspections
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 18 to 24:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ryan McMahon postpones $25M sports complex, asks lawmakers to use money for Micron project
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County officials plan to divert $25 million that had been set aside to develop a large outdoor sports complex and use it to help pave the way for Micron Technology’s giant chip fab complex instead. The money, part of $89 million in federal stimulus...
Luring Micron to Syracuse: Dinner in Armory Square, runs along the creek, lots of land and money
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Every time Onondaga County was rejected for a chip fab, County Executive Ryan McMahon doubled down, buying more land and betting that it would someday help him win the jackpot. Tuesday, it did. Micron Technology on Tuesday announced what McMahon and a bone-tired team of state, federal...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0