ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch and confirms 'ironclad commitment' to Japan in call with Prime Minister Kishida after rocket forced residents to shelter before landing in the Pacific Ocean

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden condemned North Korea and confirmed the U.S.'s 'ironclad commitment' to defend Japan in a call Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

Earlier, the White House called the move ''dangerous and reckless' as Japanese residents were forced to hide in their homes.

'This action is destabilizing and shows the DPRK's blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,' said National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson in a statement Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEMzY_0iLcycqM00
A pedestrian walks under a huge screen displaying news reporting North Korea's missile launch Tuesday in Tokyo 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVBlm_0iLcycqM00
North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan's Tohoku region and 1,800 miles out into the Pacific before splashing down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6RAz_0iLcycqM00
President Joe Biden (left) called Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) Tuesday after the North Korean missile test 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11OREx_0iLcycqM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gup1_0iLcycqM00
A missile that analysts believe could be the North Korean Hwasong-12. On Tuesday, North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years

Both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have been in touch with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts in the aftermath of the test - the fifth in 10 days.

The last time North Korea flew a missile over Japan was on September 15, 2017, in the early months of the Trump administration when Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were still trading insults - and nine months before their first in-person meeting.

Overall, Trump met with Kim three times during his four years in office, but the U.S. was never able to ink a denuclearization deal.

Under President Joe Biden, North Korea has ramped up missile launches again.

South Korea said the intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan Tuesday flew some 2,800 miles, which could possibly mark a new record for the North Korean tests.

'We're still doing some analysis on it so we can better understand what capabilities they put in the air yesterday,' White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Fox News Channel Tuesday morning.

Usually, North Korea lofts the missiles to avoid having them fly over neighboring countries.

On Tuesday, the five million residents of Hokkaido, Japan's second largest island, were warned to take shelter.

The warnings lasted for 20 minutes - and then the missile crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

Since then, the U.S. and Japan and the U.S. and South Korea carried out military drills.

Fighter jets from the U.S. and Japan carried out drills over the Sea of Japan, the U.S. military said.

U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted bombing drills.

'With the participation of four South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and four US Air Force F-16 fighters, South Korea's F-15K fired two joint direct attack munition (JDAM) bombs against a virtual target at the Jikdo shooting field in the West Sea,' Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the Yellow Sea.

The drills aimed to demonstrate the allies' 'capabilities to conduct a precision strike at the origin of provocations,' they added.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently returned from the region and the recent flurry of missile tests are thought to be a response.

The U.S. has long warned that a North Korean nuclear test could be next.

The last time the North Koreans tested a nuclear weapon was also in September 2017.

Comments / 39

Skender Bracellari
3d ago

Your words are no different then a large majority of American citizens feel about you JOEY. So no one cares about or respects you at all.JOKING JOEY

Reply(4)
17
RED TURN NOVEMBER
2d ago

Biden go trip on North Korea, do face to face. Trump already did face to face Kim Jong Un . I think Democrats can’t do face to face like Trump did . 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(2)
4
anon
1d ago

Don’t believe the lies. Biden is setting himself up to “save the day” right before elections to secure his spot in the presidency

Reply
3
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
WORLD
CNN

US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong Un: Here's what we know about his mysterious children

The world knows little about North Korea, the country remains locked away and only meagre information finds its way out here and there. Kim Jong Un, the leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK), has sustained the long-standing history of his inherited dynasty, to keep North Korea as one of the most secretive and repressive countries, known famously to the world also as a ‘hermit kingdom’.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Fumio Kishida
Daily Mail

New satellite images show Russia's Poseidon nuke-carrying 600ft submarine Belgorod lurking in the Arctic amid fears Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test

New satellite images show Russia's huge nuclear submarine, allegedly carrying ‘apocalypse’ and ‘doomsday’ weapons, lurking around the Barents Sea as fears grow that Vladimir Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test. The nearly 600ft Belgorod submarine has disappeared from its home base in the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missile#Ne White House#Japanese#The White House#Dprk#National Security Council#State#South Korean#North Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Newsweek

Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

640K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy