Biden condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch and confirms 'ironclad commitment' to Japan in call with Prime Minister Kishida after rocket forced residents to shelter before landing in the Pacific Ocean

President Joe Biden condemned North Korea and confirmed the U.S.'s 'ironclad commitment' to defend Japan in a call Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

Earlier, the White House called the move ''dangerous and reckless' as Japanese residents were forced to hide in their homes.

'This action is destabilizing and shows the DPRK's blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,' said National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson in a statement Monday night.

A pedestrian walks under a huge screen displaying news reporting North Korea's missile launch Tuesday in Tokyo

North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan's Tohoku region and 1,800 miles out into the Pacific before splashing down

President Joe Biden (left) called Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) Tuesday after the North Korean missile test

A missile that analysts believe could be the North Korean Hwasong-12. On Tuesday, North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years

Both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have been in touch with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts in the aftermath of the test - the fifth in 10 days.

The last time North Korea flew a missile over Japan was on September 15, 2017, in the early months of the Trump administration when Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were still trading insults - and nine months before their first in-person meeting.

Overall, Trump met with Kim three times during his four years in office, but the U.S. was never able to ink a denuclearization deal.

Under President Joe Biden, North Korea has ramped up missile launches again.

South Korea said the intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan Tuesday flew some 2,800 miles, which could possibly mark a new record for the North Korean tests.

'We're still doing some analysis on it so we can better understand what capabilities they put in the air yesterday,' White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Fox News Channel Tuesday morning.

Usually, North Korea lofts the missiles to avoid having them fly over neighboring countries.

On Tuesday, the five million residents of Hokkaido, Japan's second largest island, were warned to take shelter.

The warnings lasted for 20 minutes - and then the missile crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

Since then, the U.S. and Japan and the U.S. and South Korea carried out military drills.

Fighter jets from the U.S. and Japan carried out drills over the Sea of Japan, the U.S. military said.

U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted bombing drills.

'With the participation of four South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and four US Air Force F-16 fighters, South Korea's F-15K fired two joint direct attack munition (JDAM) bombs against a virtual target at the Jikdo shooting field in the West Sea,' Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the Yellow Sea.

The drills aimed to demonstrate the allies' 'capabilities to conduct a precision strike at the origin of provocations,' they added.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently returned from the region and the recent flurry of missile tests are thought to be a response.

The U.S. has long warned that a North Korean nuclear test could be next.

The last time the North Koreans tested a nuclear weapon was also in September 2017.