ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Herschel Walker’s Ex-Girlfriend Says He Paid For Her Abortion

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ay47F_0iLcybxd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeVLL_0iLcybxd00

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

Herschel Walker’s turbuluent Senate campaign has received a potentially serious blow as a former girlfriend revealed that he paid for her to have an abortion – and has detailed proof.
According to a detailed report from The Daily Beast on Monday night (Oct. 3), a woman (who chose not to disclose her identity) that was romantically involved with the former gridiron star claims that while they were dating in 2009, she became pregnant with his child. Once he found out, he urged her to get an abortion and that he reimbursed her for the cost after she went through with it. According to her, he felt that it was “not the right time” to have a child. She would find out later that Walker had another child earlier that year under the same circumstances.

Walker has since stated that the woman’s claims were a “flat-out lie” and went on Fox News to defend himself. His attorney has promised that there will be a lawsuit filed against the woman and The Daily Beast. The woman provided receipts from the situation which included a bank deposit receipt with an image of the $700 check Walker gave her for the procedure, along with a receipt from the clinic for $575 and a “get well” card with his signature.

The woman’s motive to come forward now with the information was fueled by the former Heisman Trophy winner’s extreme stance against abortion. “I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore,” she said in the article. “We all deserve better.” Walker has declared his support of a “total ban” on abortion even in cases of rape and/or incest and threw his backing behind a proposal of a federal 15-week abortion restriction by GOP Senator Lindsay Graham that even other party members shied away from.

The report has conservatives feeling as if Walker won’t be able to recover from the news before the November midterm elections, as his campaign has already had serious issues . One such pundit, Erick Erickson sent a tweet out shortly after declaring that it could be a “K.O.” for his chances against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The news also prompted Christian Walker, the football star’s son and noted conservative advocate, to blast his father shortly after. “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it,” he wrote on Twitter. Walker and Senator Warnock are scheduled to debate each other in Savannah on Friday, Oct. 14.

The post Herschel Walker’s Ex-Girlfriend Says He Paid For Her Abortion appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Laughs in Herschel Walker’s ‘Stupid’ Face

“Trump’s celebrity apprentice down in Georgia had a very bad day,” Jimmy Kimmel said during his monologue Tuesday night before launching into a merciless takedown of Herschel Walker following The Daily Beast bombshell about the anti-abortion candidate paying for a girlfriend’s abortion. Noting that Walker characterizes himself...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Erick Erickson
HipHopWired

Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Hannity: Raphael Warnock Dealing with ‘Same’ ‘Family Conflict’ as Herschel Walker

Sean Hannity on Tuesday attempted to spin Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker paying for a girlfriend’s abortion—as well as the resulting public rift between him and his son—as an attack on Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). The incumbent Democrat, the Fox News host asserted, is dealing with the “same” “family conflict” as Walker.On Monday, The Daily Beast revealed that Walker, a self-described anti-abortion candidate who opposes exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother, paid for an abortion in September 2009. Hours later, Walker denied doing so to Hannity, who actually pressed his chosen candidate on the details of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Senate#The Daily Beast#Fox News#Democrat
TheDailyBeast

CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker’s Son Lashes Out at Him After Abortion Revelation

Herschel Walker’s influencer son Christian blasted his father Monday night after The Daily Beast’s story revealing the “pro-life” Senate candidate had paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. “Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” Christian Walker tweeted after the story was published. “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.“I’m done.” Walker, through his lawyer, denied the story and threatened to sue The Daily Beast for...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours.  The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage.  Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy