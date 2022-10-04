ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Reebok x Panini America Collaborate On New 'PRIZM' Allen Iverson 'Question' Kicks

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkf6g_0iLcya4u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVark_0iLcya4u00

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Reebok has been dropping some overlooked heat as of late. The brand continues to remix some of its more popular silhouettes such as Allen Iverson’s “Question” signature kicks .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSg4N_0iLcya4u00

Source: Reebok / Reebok

This time around the Reebok “Question” is getting a new “Prizm” look courtesy of Reebok’s collaboration with sports card company Panini America and pays homage to the card collecting hobby that’s experiencing a resurgence in popularity as of late. Collaborating on a new capsule collection set to release on Nov. 4, the retro-inspired attire that’s set to drop will be featuring three brand-new “Prizm” parallel iterations of Allen Iverson’s iconic “Question” silhouette.

“This has been a long time coming,” commented Jason Howarth, VP of Marketing at Panini America. “The Prizm brand has helped launch sports trading cards into the global mainstream. It reaches beyond the hobby, just like Iverson reaches beyond basketball. To be able to authentically bring together two iconic brands who each have such a deep connection to sports, collectibles, and culture – we think this one will be fun for everyone who engages with it.”

The three new remixes will offer something different for basketball and card collecting fans who know how exciting it is to pull out one of those special insert cards that are limited to one or two per box. (Remember them days?)

Question Mid “ Tiger Prizm (HQ1097/$170, HQ1103/$110): Widely available in adult and youth sizing, this wearable colorway nods Iverson’s tenacity, taking cues from Panini America’s admired “Tiger Prizm” parallel with overlays across a white leather upper.

Question Low “ Rookie Signature Prizm (HQ1099​/$140): Available in more-limited quantities, this design puts a glossy royal blue “Prizm” spin on the low-cut Question, paying homage to Iverson’s rookie team colors.

Question Mid “ Black Pulsar Prizm ” (HQ4135/$170): Rare in distribution, this Question Mid offers a narrative on the flashing lights surrounding A.I. via Panini America’s hyper-rare “Black Pulsar Prizm” treatment on the upper alongside smooth suede overlays.

The Reebok x Panini America footwear and apparel capsule collection is set to drop Nov. 4. Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these come next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJSWp_0iLcya4u00

Source: Reebok / Reebok

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwpuH_0iLcya4u00

Source: Reebok / Reebok

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GlZeB_0iLcya4u00

Source: Reebok / Reebok

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Panini America (@paniniamerica)

The post Reebok x Panini America Collaborate On New ‘PRIZM’ Allen Iverson ‘Question’ Kicks appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

