ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hold This L: Central Park Karen Loses Lawsuit Against Ex-Employer

By bibacadams
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFKTz_0iLcyYGK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPUai_0iLcyYGK00

Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter

Amy Cooper became the face of white women filing false police allegations against African Americans early in the coronavirus pandemic when she called the NYPD on Christian Cooper (no relation) who was watching birds in the park.

According to People , the judge in the case dismissed the claim that Amy Cooper was illegally fired and defamed by her former employer after the spring 2020 incident.

Cooper was employed by Franklin Templeton—a private banking company. She alleged that the company failed to investigate the incident and discriminated against her on the basis of her race and sex. She also claimed that the company intentionally inflicted emotional distress on her.

However, Judge Ronnie Abrams of the Southern District of New York dismissed the lawsuit stating that Cooper failed to prove that her termination was racially or gender based.

Cooper and birdwatcher Christian Cooper—who is Black, went viral for an encounter in Central Park when the man claims he asked the woman to put her dog back on a leash in an area of the park where dogs are supposed to be leashed.

Christian Cooper video recorded Amy Cooper who threaten to call the police and tell them that she was being accosted by “an African American man.” The incident evoked historical scenes of white women weaponizing police departments against Black people, men in particular.

During the summer of 2020, Amy Cooper took to television offering an apology, saying, “It was unacceptable. And you know words are just words and I can’t undo what I did. I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone. Especially to that man, his family.”

Christian Cooper ultimately accepted the apology and went on to host a television show about bird watching on National Geographic called, Extraordinary Birder.




The post Hold This L: Central Park Karen Loses Lawsuit Against Ex-Employer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Scammer Anna Delvey granted bail, if she can find a place to stay

Socialite scammer Anna Delvey could be released from an ICE detention center, but only if the convicted fraudster can find a place to stay, Page Six has learned. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration Judge Charles Conroy granted her a $10,000 bond. But Delvey needs to provide a residential address where she will be under “24-hour confinement” for “the duration of her immigration proceedings.” We hear Delvey [aka Anna Sorokin] has the money for bond but is scrambling to find a spot to call home for her detention. The judge also ruled that Delvey — who has 1 million Instagram followers — cannot post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopWired

Group Of Women Dressed As Aliens Assault & Rob Two Women In Times Square

Things in the streets of New York are getting so wild that even women are getting in on the violence and in Times Square no less. According to The New York Daily News, six women dressed down in neon green alien jumpsuits pounced on two women who were celebrating a birthday in a Times Square […] The post Group Of Women Dressed As Aliens Assault & Rob Two Women In Times Square appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy