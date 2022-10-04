ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chinatown man shoots suspect trying to burglarize his home: CPD

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago



CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Chinatown man entered his house, discovered a burglary in process and then intervened himself, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old arrived at his home near 24th Place and Princeton Monday night, a little after 6:30 p.m., when he saw a 30-year-old intruder robbing the house. The homeowner, a valid concealed carry license holder, then shot the suspect multiple times, hitting him in the stomach, police said.

The suspect was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

#Chinatown#Cpd#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
