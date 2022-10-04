ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

'30 seconds of gunfire': Bullets reportedly fly near cricket match in Denver area, fans run for cover

By By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago

A witness reports that bullets went flying in the area of an October 2 cricket match held at Denver area Libson Park, sending players and spectators running for cover.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in this area shortly after 3 PM on Sunday. No injuries have been reported.

Video footage of the match was published on YouTube, capturing what sounds like rapid gunfire lasting for about 30 seconds. When these presumed gunshots start to go off, players and spectators can be seen fleeing the scene.

The angle of the clip is stationary, fixated on the match and not where the shots were supposedly coming from. The video has since been made private.

The Colorado Tennis Cricket League website indicates that the Boulder Rams and Royal Challengers Stallions were playing a game in this area at the time the reported shooting occurred.

The incident remains under investigation with no updates at this time, according to the Denver Police Department. It is requested that anyone with information calls Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Lisbon Park is located in Aurora, Colorado, at 20743 E. 40th Avenue. This is in the area of Green Valley Elementary School.

Comments / 0

 

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

