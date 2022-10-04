Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvnutalk
Dr. Lamont D. Allan – Cache Valley Daily
Dr. Lamont D. Allan, 95, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born in Wellsville, Utah to Lamont M. and Ida Leishman Allan. He loved his brothers and sisters; Glen, Rosella, Clayton and Jocelyn. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He graduated from South...
kvnutalk
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
kvnutalk
GCHS sophomore enjoys helping her school and friends – Cache Valley Daily
Green Canyon’s sophomore Mia Torres chosen as the Student Spotlight for her selfless community service. NORTH LOGAN—Green Canyon High School sophomore Mia Torres is the epitome of the Wolfpack Way according to GCHS Principal John Anderson. Mia is active in her school and community by helping in many...
kvnutalk
High School Football Scoreboard – Oct. 7, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
Ridgeline 13, Logan 10 (watch the replay here) – Next Week: Ridgeline (6-3) at Box Elder (6-3) on Wednesday, Oct. 12th at 7 p.m. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily. – Next Week: Logan (4-5) at Cottonwood...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvnutalk
New website launched to judge Utah judges – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Many residents might be confused about how to vote for the various Utah judges that appear on November’s mid-term election ballot. There are 63 judges state-wide who are currently eligible to stand for retention, six of them are over Cache County. They include district judges Brian Cannell and Angela Fonnesbeck, justices Lee Edwards, Paul Larsen and Matthew Lorz; and appellate judge Paige Petersen.
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Bear River Bears football
The Mountain Crest vs Green Canyon broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click...
kvnutalk
Support the Open Space Bond – Cache Valley Daily
Support for Proposition 1, the Open Space preservation bond ballot initiative, is support for the preservation of Cache Valley agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat, and thus provides environmental and aesthetic benefits for all residents and visitors in Cache County. Willing landowners who want to preserve open space for future generations...
kvnutalk
Logan City School District to provide free lunch for remainder of school year – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN—Logan City School District Board of Education has voted to provide free lunch for all students enrolled in LCSD schools for the remainder of the school year as of Monday. “We know we still have students who would benefit from free lunch whose parents do not make application for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced to jail for threatening to shoot woman in the head – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 30-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to jail for assaulting a woman repeatedly and threatening to shoot her. Samuel A. Cullumber was ordered to serve three more months behind bars after a judge said he deserved the additional time because of the harm caused the victim.
Comments / 0