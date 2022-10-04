ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, UT

Dr. Lamont D. Allan – Cache Valley Daily

Dr. Lamont D. Allan, 95, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born in Wellsville, Utah to Lamont M. and Ida Leishman Allan. He loved his brothers and sisters; Glen, Rosella, Clayton and Jocelyn. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He graduated from South...
WELLSVILLE, UT
High School Football Scoreboard – Oct. 7, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily

Ridgeline 13, Logan 10 (watch the replay here) – Next Week: Ridgeline (6-3) at Box Elder (6-3) on Wednesday, Oct. 12th at 7 p.m. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily. – Next Week: Logan (4-5) at Cottonwood...
LOGAN, UT
New website launched to judge Utah judges – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Many residents might be confused about how to vote for the various Utah judges that appear on November’s mid-term election ballot. There are 63 judges state-wide who are currently eligible to stand for retention, six of them are over Cache County. They include district judges Brian Cannell and Angela Fonnesbeck, justices Lee Edwards, Paul Larsen and Matthew Lorz; and appellate judge Paige Petersen.
UTAH STATE
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Bear River Bears football

The Mountain Crest vs Green Canyon broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click...
HYRUM, UT
Support the Open Space Bond – Cache Valley Daily

Support for Proposition 1, the Open Space preservation bond ballot initiative, is support for the preservation of Cache Valley agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat, and thus provides environmental and aesthetic benefits for all residents and visitors in Cache County. Willing landowners who want to preserve open space for future generations...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
