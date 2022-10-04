Read full article on original website
Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
ORDER UP! Locally owned cookie food truck opens for business
COVID-19 changed much of life as we know it. For many, boredom set in. It's boredom that led to one woman's idea that is now ready for Hoosiers to indulge in.
Newfields Harvest Nights returns for October
INDIANAPOLIS — Harvest Nights, the spooky, not scary spectacle, returns to Newfields for the month of October. A collection of 2,500 jack-o-lanterns lights up a path for an after-dark experience fit for the whole family. *NOTE: The video accompanying this story is from 2021's Harvest Nights. In its third...
Top 10 things to do in Indy this weekend: Oct. 7 - 9
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, October 7 - 9, including First Friday fun, six fall festivals, and The Addams Family musical.
Llama’s walk at Culvers
The Hamilton County Llama’s Group held its annual fundraising event Sept. 21 at Culvers in Fishers, just off Olio Road. The group is a nonprofit that gives kids the opportunity to show llamas in the county 4-H and other competitions in the area. Organization founder and leader of the...
Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street
Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family
CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
Good News: The Well Coffeehouse in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — We hear it all the time. People want to hear good news. 13Sports Director Dave Calabro takes time each week to link up with folks and hear about the positive things going on in their lives. This week, he visited The Well Coffeehouse in Fishers. Royce,...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
New 'beauty bar' at Riley Hospital gives NICU parents much needed pampering
INDIANAPOLIS — It's easy for Sarah Pulley to relate to moms who sit in her chair, not only at her own hair salon in Carmel, but at the salon she helps run inside Riley Hospital for Children. Pulley's daughter, Amelia, was born at just 27 weeks' gestation, spending 125...
Fishers senior woman conquers fear, dream and gets her first tattoo
FISHERS, Ind. — Mary, a resident of Independence Village of Fishers South just recently conquered a big fear of hers but something she has been wanting to do for a long time: getting a tattoo. “I felt anxious going, but I knew I wanted to get this tattoo,” Mary...
Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!
MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Is Back Up In Neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Things keep getting stranger in the city of Plainfield, Indiana. Officials there have allowed the controversial “Stranger Things” Halloween display to be put back up. A neighbor complained about the display that has been spooking spectators and it was taken down. Now it’s come back to life after the city gave the greenlight.
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
Prewitt Theatre’s Coming Attraction
THE DAYS of “talkies” and popcorn have come and gone for Plainfield’s historic Prewitt Theatre, but the site’s new owners, Keller Huff Restaurant Group, plan to draw new crowds to an upscale dining experience. The local restauranteurs’ reimagination of the space will include a rooftop dining area as well as a swanky dining room and a modern bar inside the building’s former law office. Design renderings feature framed glamor shots of stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, cozy chairs and couches in the Art Deco style, and a large stage for live entertainment. The restaurant group has also brought in head chef Ricky Hatfield, whose resume includes positions at Char Blue, Peterson’s, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and Skyline Club, to design the menu in anticipation of The Prewitt’s proposed mid-October debut. 121 W. Main St., Plainfield, prewittdining.com.
2 people shot at west Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Friday night at a west Indianapolis restaurant. It happened just after 9 p.m. at Soriano’s Mexican Restaurant, 3749 West Washington Street near Holt Road. A Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a call reporting a person shot...
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
Three central Indiana cities rank in top 10 best small cities in U.S.
Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield each placed in the top ten of the study from WalletHub that included more than 1,300 cities throughout the country.
