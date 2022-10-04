Read full article on original website
Russia's military call-up is having major repercussions almost everywhere but the Ukrainian battlefield
In numbers comparable to the size of Putin's 300,000-strong mobilization, Russian men are fleeing military call-up. Not everyone welcomes them.
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene; Biden heads to Florida; Judge passes Maris with No. 62
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Oct....
Russians being prepared for nuclear war, Zelensky warns
Officials in Moscow have started to prepare citizens for the possible use of nuclear weapons in seized areas of Ukraine, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.“They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous,” he said.Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend what he sees as his country’s territory, including the four areas of Ukraine annexed last week.The Ukrainian leader said: “They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even...
Blast hits Crimea bridge, key supply route in Russia's war
Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia
Ukraine news – live: Fire erupts on crucial bridge linking Russia to Crimea as blasts rock Kharkiv
A devastating explosion on a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia was caused by a truck bomb, Russian officials have said, engulfing the roads with towering plumes of smoke and flames. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”The blast has damaged a key supply artery for Moscow’s weakening offensive in southern Ukraine. The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine, though the Kremlin didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the...
Will Venezuelans in Florida Turn Against DeSantis?
Two Republican governors last month sent asylum seekers to the two most Democratic places they could think of—Martha’s Vineyard and the doorstep of Kamala Harris’s house in Washington, D.C. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have made no secret of the message they were trying to send: Immigrants are a burden, and one that Democratic states should share.
Hurricane Ian's aftermath, noteworthy NFL headlines, and more top news from the past week
From aerial shots of the destruction Hurricane Ian left behind, to news of divorce from Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, here's some of our top stories this week. Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies at 90. By KRISTIN M. HALL, AP Entertainment Writer. Updated 21 hrs...
Op-Ed: Hear what the founders are saying
They're busy being dead, but we can still 'listen' to Jefferson, Madison, Adams, Franklin and Washington.
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.
How America’s most enigmatic fruit is making a comeback
When Chris Chmiel first organized a “pawpaw night” at an Ohio restaurant focused on local foods in 1999, he was happy to have a hundred people show up. The goal of the event was to spotlight the largest edible tree fruit native to North America: the pawpaw, which grows from northern Florida and western New York to eastern Kansas, and boasts a soft, custardy flesh with a mild flavor somewhere between a mango and a banana.
Biden's nuclear 'Armageddon' warning; high-stakes jobs report out today; MLB playoffs are here
Today is Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Nuclear 'Armageddon'...
Republicans want to win school boards. They're winning in white counties by running on race.
Conservatives capture school board seats with money from national political action committees, high-profile endorsements and local parent groups.
