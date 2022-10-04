ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russians being prepared for nuclear war, Zelensky warns

Officials in Moscow have started to prepare citizens for the possible use of nuclear weapons in seized areas of Ukraine, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.“They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous,” he said.Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend what he sees as his country’s territory, including the four areas of Ukraine annexed last week.The Ukrainian leader said: “They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Fire erupts on crucial bridge linking Russia to Crimea as blasts rock Kharkiv

A devastating explosion on a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia was caused by a truck bomb, Russian officials have said, engulfing the roads with towering plumes of smoke and flames. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”The blast has damaged a key supply artery for Moscow’s weakening offensive in southern Ukraine. The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine, though the Kremlin didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the...
EUROPE
The Atlantic

Will Venezuelans in Florida Turn Against DeSantis?

Two Republican governors last month sent asylum seekers to the two most Democratic places they could think of—Martha’s Vineyard and the doorstep of Kamala Harris’s house in Washington, D.C. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have made no secret of the message they were trying to send: Immigrants are a burden, and one that Democratic states should share.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Kelli Ward
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Brad Pitt
The Associated Press

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

How America’s most enigmatic fruit is making a comeback

When Chris Chmiel first organized a “pawpaw night” at an Ohio restaurant focused on local foods in 1999, he was happy to have a hundred people show up. The goal of the event was to spotlight the largest edible tree fruit native to North America: the pawpaw, which grows from northern Florida and western New York to eastern Kansas, and boasts a soft, custardy flesh with a mild flavor somewhere between a mango and a banana.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy