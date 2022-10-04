ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Carly Pearce & More Country Music Stars Mourn Loretta Lynn

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Loretta Lynn passed away on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement. The loss of the woman who sang about growing up in Kentucky’s Appalachia — the literal daughter of a coal miner, as sung in her hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” – sent shockwaves of grief throughout the country music world. Many flocked online to share their memories of Loretta or bid a fond farewell to one of the brightest stars in the country music universe.

Lynn’s biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X” and “You’re Looking at Country,” among others. She was a trailblazing artist, becoming the first woman named Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association. “I could see that other women was goin’ through the same thing, ’cause I worked the clubs,” she said to the Associated Press in 1995. “I wasn’t the only one that was livin’ that life and I’m not the only one that’s gonna be livin’ today what I’m writin.'”

Loretta Lynn (Shutterstock)

“It was what I wanted to hear and what I knew other women wanted to hear, too,” she told the AP in 2016. “I didn’t write for the men; I wrote for us women. And the men loved it, too.” One such man was Conway Twitty. Together, Lynn and Twitty formed one of the most popular duos in country music. The two released such hits as “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” “You’re The Reason Out Kids Our Ugly,” and “After the Fire is Gone,” the latter of which won them a Grammy Award. Conway sadly passed away at age 59 in 1993.

As the world reflects on Loretta Lynn’s legacy, here are the stars memorializing her.

Carrie Underwood

“The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career,” Carrie Underwood said in her tribute to Loretta. “I was chatting in the corner with another artist, and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress…laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done…This is one of my most favorite stories to tell. I think it sums up her personality pretty well. She was a cantankerous little pistol…friendly and sweet…never afraid to be herself and speak her mind.

“Over the years, I have had the honor of singing for her…and also with her…in some of the most special moments of my career. She is irreplaceable. She will be incredibly missed…but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced,” added Underwood. “I am truly grateful to have known such an amazing woman and artist. Thank you, Loretta, for showing us how it’s done. May you Rest In Peace in the arms of Jesus and add your heavenly voice to the angel choir. Love you!”

Dolly Parton

“We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville & she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans, and I’m one of them,” wrote Dolly Parton in her heartfelt tribute to her fellow icon. “I miss her dearly as we all will.”

Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert

“I’m so heartbroken to hear about Loretta’s passing,” wrote Miranda Lambert while sharing a photo of her alongside Loretta. She was so kind to me, and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music. Thank you for all the songs. Miss you. Fly high.”

Sheryl Crow

The news of Loretta Lynn’s passing just came across my news feed and time stopped,” Sherly Crow captioned a photo of her and Lynn on stage together. “There will never be another like her. May she forever sing with the angels!!”

Martina McBride

“It’s so hard to feel like you have the right words,” Martina McBride wrote in her tribute to her friend and country music mentor Loretta. The pair had been friends for years, with Martina singing many of her songs at tribute concerts and the like. She shared personal, never before seen photos of them together in her tribute, adding, “We all loved her so much. There will never be another like her. I am so grateful that I got to know her, to spend time with her, laugh with her…..I was always a little astonished when she called me her friend. I know how much she missed Doo, her son and daughter, her mommy and daddy, Patsy [Cline], Tammy [Wynette], and Conway…she is back with them now. I can imagine her big beautiful smile and how happy her soul must be for that. She ended every phone call the same way…’ I love you, honey.’ I love you too, Loretta. I love you too.”

LeAnn Rimes

“oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends. #lorettalynn #riplorettalynn,” wrote LeAnn Rimes.

Billy Ray Cyrus

“Celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn,” wrote Billy Ray Cyrus while sharing a photo of an autographed copy of Lynn’s 2004 album, Van Lear Rose. “One of my highest honors was being joined by her and George Jones on a song I wrote called ‘Country Music Has The Blues.’ She handed me this wonderful gift on that day.”

Carly Pearce

“She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth,” country singer Carly Peace wrote in one of the first tributes to Loretta Lynn. Carly — best known for her songs “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “Next Girl,” and “Every Little Thing” – wrote a song, “Dear Miss Loretta,” as a way to thank Lynn for inspiring her. Carly added that Loretta was “one of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing “Dear Miss Loretta” with a little extra love tonight at the [Grand Ole Opry]. Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel #RIP.”

Drive-By Truckers

“Loretta Lynn was one of my favorite songwriters ever,” wrote the official account for Drive-By Truckers. “A huge influence on my own writing. Her records from the 60’s and 70’s still shine amongst the best country records ever, as was her “comeback” record Van Lear Rose. Her singing was as soulful as anyone ever. RIP.”

The Oak Ridge Boys

“Very sad news this morning … LORETTA LYNN has gone home,” tweeted the official account for The Oak Ridge Boys. “Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all .…”

Parker McCollum

“Listening to nothing but Loretta Lynn for the rest of the week. RIP to an absolute icon in country music. Damn.”

Stella Parton

“My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing,” wrote Stella Parton, the voice behind the 1975 hit, “I Want To Hold You In My Dreams Tonight” and younger sister of Dolly Parton. “I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel.”

Carole King

“She was an inspiration,” wrote Carole King, while sharing a photo of Loretta seated next to a piano. “R.I.P. Loretta Lynn.”

Community Policy