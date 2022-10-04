Read full article on original website
Related
wiproud.com
UW-Eau Claire students can now “register” their parties
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The UW Eau Claire Student Senate is working with the Eau Claire Police Department to help better process noise complaints from house parties off campus. Through the system, students can register their house parties and provide contact information through the student senate. The police...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County fall recycling collection
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County is announcing they will be providing residents with a special clean-up to dispose of their household hazardous wastes, appliances, electronics, fluorescents bulbs, and scrap metal in an environmentally safe manner. According to a media release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, the...
WEAU-TV 13
Pizza Del Re to offer delivery, carry-out ahead of full reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A popular pizza place in Eau Claire is taking a big step towards reopening next week. Pizza Del Re announced it will officially open for carry-out and delivery on Oct. 13, just over a year since the restaurant closed in September of 2021. Vangjel Kapbardhi,...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls is painting the town pink
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Falls is painting the town pink Thursday. Paint the Town Pink is happening until 7:00 p.m. The annual event supports breast cancer awareness and small businesses. Paint the Town Pink includes live music, a wine tasting tour and a car show. Event organizers say it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centralwinews.com
Cadott Village Board; Board action sends Kwik Trip forward
A Certified Survey Map for Pat Englert, at 618 W. Yellow Street, was approved during a regular Cadott Village Board meeting Oct. 3. She wanted to shift the lot line between her two lots, so she could get her mower around her fence, if she were ever to sell the empty lot. Photo by Julia Wolf.
WEAU-TV 13
School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak
MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District. A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.
WEAU-TV 13
Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a home on Lee Street in Eau Claire Friday. Lieutenant Ben Frederick with the Eau Claire Police Department, says law enforcement got some information that led them to investigate the home. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help. Our crew on scene says he saw multiple vehicles at the scene, including the Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit. Our photographer also saw someone breaking up concrete with a hammer.
WEAU-TV 13
Dunn Co. to vote on healthcare referendum in November
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -This November, voters in Dunn County will weigh in on an advisory referendum question focusing on national healthcare. The proposed referendum is non-binding. That means it won’t become a law if approved by the voters. For those involved with the measure, they say the referendum is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com
New Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital
Debbie Harris, RN, is the new Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital. In her role, she will provide oversight to nursing and patient care operations at Aspirus Stanley Hospital which serves residents of Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor Counties. Harris joins the patient care team at Aspirus Stanley Hospital after serving as the Clinical Program Director for the Wound & Hyperbarics program at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
wiproud.com
Experience Dyslexia: A reading disabilities simulation
This simulation evolved in the early 1980’s from a project of the CA State Department of Education and now updated by the Northern California branch of the International Dyslexia Association. The goal is to give a hands-on-experience to increase one’s awareness of the difficulties and frustrations individuals with reading disabilities like dyslexia encounter every day. By increasing your understanding, you will gain greater empathy.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Osseo house fire Wednesday
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Osseo on Wednesday. The Osseo Fire Department said that the fire happened Wednesday evening at a home on Pine Street and Highway 53. At the time of the fire, a woman and her two children...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County man sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of meth, intent to distribute
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron County man is sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that 37-year-old Justin Baumgardt formerly of Waupaca, Wis. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 9 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Baumgardt pleaded guilty to these charges on June 29, 2022.
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald Discusses Recent Press Releases
SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald took a few viewer questions and also discussed the recent events in Barron County on this week's episode of Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy!. Discussion included:. The live-streaming show began at 8:30 (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook...
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Missing Person In Rusk County Discovered Deceased
RUSK COUNTY -- Authorities in Rusk County say that missing 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, has been found deceased. We regret to inform you that we located Mrs Bisson deceased today during our woodland searches. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Foul play is not suspected. We...
WEAU-TV 13
2 hurt after vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of U.S. Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after crashing motorcycle into deer in Pierce County
TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after crashing a motorcycle into a deer in Pierce County Wednesday morning. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 60-year-old Joseph Falteisek of Ellsworth was driving a motorcycle south on County Highway J in the Town of Trimbelle near Ellsworth when a deer crossed his path, causing him to hit it and tip over at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Man Serving on Amphibious Assault Carrier
A Black River Falls man is serving on an amphibious assault carrier. Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jesse Pedersen, from Black River Falls, Wis., scans the horizon from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, during a search and rescue (SAR) swimmer training evolution.
1 dead in UTV vs. train crash
A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
Comments / 0