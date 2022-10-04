ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, CT

fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens

Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented

Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
TORRINGTON, CT
FOX 61

6 gas stations robbed at gunpoint in Norwich area

CONNECTICUT, USA — Six gas stations have been robbed at gunpoint in New London County on Friday night. Norwich police said they got a 911 call at 7:44 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at a gas station at 275 Washington Street. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male, 5'9", wearing a gray/black mask with a black hat, black puffy winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut man dies in Maine after being thrown from raft

THE FORKS, Maine — A man from Connecticut died Saturday after being thrown from a raft while paddling down the Dead River in the area of The Forks. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the man was on a raft operated by Magic Falls Rafting Company, according to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival

OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
FOX 61

Friends who found out they are sisters have family reunion in Dominican Republic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two friends from New Haven that found out they were siblings finally had their family reunion in the Dominican Republic. FOX61's Lauren Zenzie first reported this story almost two years ago. To recap, Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison were friends at the former Russian Lady Bar in New Haven and Julia noticed Cassandra's Dominican flag tattoo which acquainted them and they finally realized they were both adopted from the Dominican Republic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Recovers After Random Attack in Windsor Locks, Bond Goes Up for Alleged Attacker

A Hartford judge increased the bond for a man accused of randomly attacking a 70-year-old woman while she was exercising in Windsor Locks. Alexander Russell, 40, was arrested Thursday shortly after the attack, according to Windsor Locks police. Russell is accused of running up behind the woman, viciously striking her in the back of the head with a closed fist, and causing her to fall to the ground.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
FOX 61

Bristol teacher named Connecticut Teacher of the Year

BRISTOL, Conn. — A science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol has been selected as Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Carolyn Kielma was named Thursday morning by Gov. Ned Lamont in a surprise visit to the school along with Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Connecticut...
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

Joan Paul: An In at the Inn

Everybody has COVID stories. Joan Paul’s is about the Griswold Inn, owned by the Paul family. The Pauls and the Gris have weathered crises before. “There was the gas crisis in 2000s, then people couldn’t get here and the financial crisis, but there has never been anything like COVID,” Joan says.
ESSEX, CT
FOX 61

