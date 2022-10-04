Read full article on original website
Spec builder Scott Gillen has first buyer at Malibu site
Five years ago, Malibu spec developer Scott Gillen bought a 24-acre piece of blufftop land in Malibu that boasts, in his words, “the most spectacular views that anybody has ever seen.” Gillen paid $50 million, a record for undeveloped property in the enclave, and planned to build five mid-century modern homes, he later told TRD.
Double lot in Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula asks $36M
An upcoming listing for a house in Newport Beach’s exclusive Balboa Peninsula enclave could break neighborhood records. The listing at 2168 East Oceanfront is scheduled to be unveiled by the end of the first week of October. The newly built, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom house will be listed for about $36 million. The property has almost 3,800 square feet, so the price works out to $9,663 per square foot.
Rick Caruso: Yes, a trustee could sell The Grove
Faced with tough questioning about his plan to put his business in a blind trust, mayoral candidate Rick Caruso stuck to his guns during a debate on Thursday. “I want no involvement in my company,” Caruso emphasized when a moderator asked for an explanation of the developer’s blind trust plan. “One hundred percent of my time and energy is going to be the mayor of Los Angeles — period. End of story.”
Maxxam gets OK for “Puppydog” apartments in LA’s Arts District
A local developer may soon break ground on a 185-unit apartment complex in the Los Angeles Arts District with a sculpture-like building called the “puppydog.”. Maxxam Enterprises, based in Beverly Hills, won City Council approval to build the eight-story complex at 676 South Mateo Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace a 1970s-era warehouse west of the Los Angeles River.
Galpin Motors to open Lotus dealership in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills may soon be lit up by an electric Lotus Cars dealer. Galpin Motors, based in North Hills, got a green light from the city’s Planning Commission to open an EV dealership for the British carmaker at 9777 Wilshire Boulevard, the Beverly Hills Courier reported. The dealership will...
SoCal single-family building permits fall 21%
Developers in Southern California have put the brakes on plans to build single-family homes, with 21 percent fewer permit approvals in the last two months. While the year started at a record pace, home buying slowed over the summer. In response, Southland developers ended a single-family home permitting boom by cutting their pace by a fifth, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
Celadon Holdings breathes new life into aging Maywood building
A 92-year-old building in the western Chicago suburb of Maywood is getting a fresh start. Construction on the 133,000-square-foot, X-shaped building, at 316 Randolph Street, which yielded 100 residential units, wrapped up last month, the Chicago Business Journal reported. Developer Celadon Holdings took the lead on the project. The firm’s...
