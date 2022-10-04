Faced with tough questioning about his plan to put his business in a blind trust, mayoral candidate Rick Caruso stuck to his guns during a debate on Thursday. “I want no involvement in my company,” Caruso emphasized when a moderator asked for an explanation of the developer’s blind trust plan. “One hundred percent of my time and energy is going to be the mayor of Los Angeles — period. End of story.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO