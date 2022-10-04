ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Harsin compares Stetson Bennett to another great college football quarterback

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

In recent memory, Georgia football has had a run of talented quarterbacks come through their program. Matthew Stafford, Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton have all signed with Georgia as either four or five-star quarterbacks.

However, the quarterback that led the Bulldogs to their first National Championship since 1980 was a three-star prospect that enrolled at Georgia as a walk-on.

Stetson Bennett took over the starting quarterback job for Georgia in 2020 after USC transfer J.T. Daniels strained his lat muscle. Georgia kept winning under Bennett, which allowed him to keep the starting position over the five-star prospect with plenty of NFL potential. Daniels elected to transfer to West Virginia for the 2022 season, which cleared the way for Bennett to remain the starter.

Bennett is under six feet tall, is not considered an athletic presence, nor does he have a bright NFL outlook. So, what makes him so special? Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin says that Bennett reminds him of a quarterback that he once coached at Boise State, Kellen Moore.

“I’m not sure Stetson will say that (he’s not athletic). He’s a good player. I’m impressed with him,” Harsin said Monday. “There are more guys that are bigger and more athletic. I was fortunate to coach a guy that wasn’t very athletic but won more games than any college quarterback ever, and they would say the same thing about him.”

Harsin was the offensive coordinator for Boise State from 2006-10, which was at the same timeframe that Moore was the quarterback for the Broncos. During that span, Moore earned a 50-3 record as a starter. Like Moore, Bennett can hurt a defense in many ways.

“I don’t see a whole lot of weaknesses in his game, I think he’s got a really good command of what they’re doing. He’s plenty good enough to hurt you in all different ways. So you have to know where he’s at,” Harsin said. “You have to play the entire play with him, too, because that’s what he does. So if you’re going to let off, he’s going to take advantage of that. You have to play the whole entire play with a quarterback like him.”

Bennett is off to a hot start in 2022. He has thrown for 1,536 yards over five games, with five touchdowns and just one interception.

