Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped
Marijuana stocks rallied along with the rest of the stock market early this week. On Wednesday, they're following the stock market down again. Congress may be planning to keep a ban on marijuana edibles in an effort to protect children from drugs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
Procter & Gamble’s portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market
Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Smart Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
If you have money to invest, now could be an excellent time to add to your portfolio. These two stocks aren't for the risk-averse, but each has something unique to offer a long-term investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in October and Hold for Decades
Unlike many high-yield dividend stocks, Kinder Morgan can afford to continue supporting its dividend with free cash flow. The company has ample investment opportunities in oil and gas and in projects that support the energy transition. Kinder Morgan's balance sheet is in excellent shape. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Zoomed 24% Higher Today
The company flipped to an adjusted net profit during the period. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October
The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock You Shouldn't Sell During the Market Downturn, According to 100% of These Wall Street Analysts
Palo Alto Networks completed a 3-for-1 split in September, making its stock more accessible for retail investors. The company is growing rapidly in the face of the broader economic slowdown and is set to continue delivering record results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Stock Market Meltdown: Is It Finally Time to Buy Upstart?
Shares of the successful lending technology business have fallen hard.
Motley Fool
Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU)
You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sohu.com Company Info. A premier Internet media company providing millions of Chinese...
Motley Fool
Why Buying Copper Stocks Is a No-Brainer
The energy transition will drive a marginal increase in demand for copper. Demand for copper in China from the energy transition appears to be more than offsetting a slowing in the construction market. Industry observers see a looming copper shortage on the horizon. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP)
You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Automatic Data Processing Company Info. The Company is a provider of business...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Spectacular Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
It's been a historically bad year for the stock market, with the growth-driven Nasdaq losing a third of its value. Although bear markets can inspire fear, they're the ideal time to put your money to work. These five fast-paced companies offer a mix of competitive advantages and innovation that make...
Motley Fool
AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?
AMD says it will miss the midpoint of its previous revenue guidance for the third quarter by over $1 billion. Gross profit margin will also come in lower than previously expected. The stock is already down big this year, so now may not be the best time to bail. You’re...
Motley Fool
IDT (IDT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IDT (IDT 7.53%) Good evening, and welcome to IDT Corporation's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 earnings call. In today's presentation, IDT's management will discuss IDT's financial and operational results for the three- and 12-month periods ended July 31, 2022. During remarks by IDT's chief executive officer, Shmuel Jonas, all participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator instructions] After Mr.
By Doing This One Thing, Graham Stephan Says Households Are 'Losing' to Inflation
Keeping large sums of money in a checking account could cost you.
Motley Fool
Look No Further Than Dividend Aristocrats If You Want Stability
Dividend Aristocrats have increased their yearly dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Investors can find ETFs specifically focused on Dividend Aristocrats. Reinvesting dividends can add to the effects of compound interest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos to Avoid No Matter What
Terra Classic's tarnished reputation could spell trouble for investors. Shiba Inu's weak competitive moat means it will struggle to stand out among hundreds of similar meme coins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Comments / 0