Blast hits Crimea bridge, key supply route in Russia's war
Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia
UN body votes to appoint expert to monitor any human rights abuses in Russia
The UN Human Rights Council on Friday voted to appoint an independent expert to monitor alleged human rights violations in Russia. Why it matters: It's the first time the 16-year-old body has adopted a motion establishing a special rapporteur to monitor potential human rights abuses by a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Russians being prepared for nuclear war, Zelensky warns
Officials in Moscow have started to prepare citizens for the possible use of nuclear weapons in seized areas of Ukraine, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.“They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous,” he said.Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend what he sees as his country’s territory, including the four areas of Ukraine annexed last week.The Ukrainian leader said: “They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even...
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to activists in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine
The Nobel Peace Prize was jointly awarded on Friday to Ales Bialiatski, a detained activist in Belarus, Russian human rights organization Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. The big picture: The prize comes at a critical time in Russia's invasion. A Ukrainian counteroffensive has pushed back...
Russia's military call-up is having major repercussions almost everywhere but the Ukrainian battlefield
In numbers comparable to the size of Putin's 300,000-strong mobilization, Russian men are fleeing military call-up. Not everyone welcomes them.
Ukraine news – live: Fire erupts on crucial bridge linking Russia to Crimea as blasts rock Kharkiv
A devastating explosion on a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia was caused by a truck bomb, Russian officials have said, engulfing the roads with towering plumes of smoke and flames. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”The blast has damaged a key supply artery for Moscow’s weakening offensive in southern Ukraine. The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine, though the Kremlin didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the...
The Memo: Biden’s ‘armageddon’ warning raises fresh questions
President Biden’s warning about the possibility of ‘armageddon’ rumbling from the battlefields of Ukraine has scrambled an already complicated picture in the eight-month conflict. Biden made the sharp warning during an appearance at a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday. But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, asked Friday...
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.
Israel rejects Lebanon's changes to draft maritime deal
The U.S.-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border dispute faced a major crisis on Thursday after Israel rejected the Lebanese comments on the draft agreement and claimed they were a “material breach” of the text. Why it matters: Over the last week, it appeared the...
U.S. issues more sanctions against officials in Iran as government crackdown persists
The U.S. Treasury issued new sanctions on Thursday against seven Iranian officials it said are connected to the government's ongoing crackdown on internet availability and protests in the country. Driving the news: The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Iran's morality police has sparked weeks of...
Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal in bid to host 2030 World Cup
Ukraine is joining Spain and Portugal in a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the Ukrainian Football Association announced at a news briefing Wednesday. Why it matters: UEFA executive committee member Andriy Pavelko said Wednesday that the bid is "important for the unification and strengthening of Europe in these difficult times."
U.S. citizen leaves Iran after being detained for more than 6 years
U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi, 85, left Iran on Wednesday after spending more than six years in detention. Why it matters: The State Department maintains that both Namazi and his son, Siamak, were unjustly detained in Iran. Siamak Namazi, a businessman, was detained in Iran in 2015 and his father Baquer...
Russia in retreat on two fronts as Ukraine steps up counteroffensives
Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian lines on two fronts during audacious counteroffensives in territories Vladimir Putin recently declared to be part of Russia. The big picture: Ukraine is recapturing territory with remarkable speed, but may have a narrowing window to gain ground before winter weather makes offensive operations difficult, and before Russia is able to flood in newly drafted soldiers to reinforce their lines.
Russian missiles hit residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia
Russian forces on Thursday fired seven missiles into residential buildings in the city of Zaporizhzhia, home to Europe's largest nuclear power station, the New York Times reported. Driving the news: At least one person has died but rescuers have recovered 21 people from the rubble so far, Zaporizhzhia regional Gov....
Zelensky: Ukrainian forces recaptured 200 square miles in a week
Ukraine's military has retaken roughly 200 square miles of territory from Russian forces since the beginning of October, primarily from its ongoing counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address Thursday night. Why it matters: Russia is in retreat on two fronts — in Kherson and...
Russian journalist who protested war on live TV escapes house arrest
Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who drew international attention in March for protesting the invasion of Ukraine on live television, confirmed on Wednesday that she has escaped house arrest. Driving the news: "I consider myself completely innocent, and since our state refuses to comply with its own laws, starting from September...
Biden: Putin could escalate "prospect of Armageddon" with nuclear weapons
President Biden warned Thursday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine invites the highest nuclear "prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis." Why it matters: Kremlin officials hinted at using nuclear weapons ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing laws Wednesday claiming the annexation of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk into Russia, vowing to defend the Ukrainian regions as Russian territory.
U.S. forces kill ISIS official in helicopter raid
U.S. Central Command said Thursday that U.S. forces in a helicopter raid in northeast Syria killed "an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations." Driving the news: "Two additional associates were detained by U.S. forces," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
White House: Biden's "Armageddon" warning not based on any new intel
The United States did not have any new intel about Russia and nuclear weapons before President Biden's stark "Armageddon" warning, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. The big picture: Biden warned Thursday that the U.S. faces the highest chance of "Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis"...
What we know about the unfolding Ebola outbreak in Uganda
A deadly Ebola outbreak in Uganda has led to dozens of cases and deaths so far, prompting international response and containment efforts. The big picture: This is the first time in more than 10 years that the rare Sudan strain of Ebola has been found in Uganda. There is no vaccine available for this specific variant yet.
