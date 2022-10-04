ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Cookie Maker Feeling the Squeeze of Inflation

I first met Jon Piwowarczyk when we were "patrol boys" at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in New Bedford in the late 1960s. Patrol boys wore orange belts and held red flags with the word "STOP" in white in the center as we bravely stepped in front of traffic on Ashley Boulevard to allow our classmates and teachers to cross safely.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kitten with glass jar stuck on its head gets fitting nickname after being rescued

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials sprang into action after learning of kitten that had been wandering the streets of a Massachusetts city with a glass jar stuck on its head. The 6-month-old kitten, now nicknamed Buzz Lightyear, was recently spotted along the 200 block of Danforth Street in Fall River by a resident who had been monitoring and feeding cats in the area, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Fall River Animal Control.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Food & Drinks
New Bedford, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Restaurants
City
Westport, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
FUN 107

Amazing Animal Rescue of Fall River Kitten With Hazardous Headwear

A joint effort from Fall River Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League of Boston has saved the life of a kitten wearing seriously hazardous headwear. Wearing a lampshade may mean you're the life of the party, but a kitten with a glass light fixture stuck on her head is not anyone's idea of a good time. Which is why when this six-month-old community kitten in Fall River turned up with a glass bowl on her noggin, residents called for help.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Restaurant Info#Best Burger#Hamburger#Food Drink#The Food Fighters#Modern Kitchen
nbcboston.com

Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston

A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
WALTHAM, MA
FUN 107

Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost

One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
WEYMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FUN 107

Here’s Why SouthCoast Freight Trains Have Become Faster

A caring warning from New Bedford Public Schools this week, as they used their social media platforms to get the word out about the dangers of walking on railroad tracks here on the SouthCoast. Dangerous Speeds. The upgrades that have been happening in and around New Bedford as preparation for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Canton sisters growing local business with international flair

CANTON - Carla and Ruth Wahnon  gathered around the kitchen table in their late mother's home in Canton, the same place they shared countless meals and meetings, to discuss their business. "Banana Samba" is the combination of eight years of hard work. Pouring their heart and soul into the brand, the sisters created a company that has their Brazilian roots at its core. The banana-based treats feature a familiar recipe for Brazilians. They're made by combining bananas, sugar and lime juice through a series of blending and baking to get the perfect bite-sized treat. "There are two types of people," said Carla Wahnon....
CANTON, MA
FUN 107

Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon

Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
SOMERSET, MA
FUN 107

Providence Man Killed in Tiverton Industrial Accident

TIVERTON, R.I. (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man was killed Friday when he fell into a machine that separates sand from gravel. The man has been identified as Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez, 29. He was working at the site of Tiverton Materials at 810 Fish Road. According to a...
TIVERTON, RI
FUN 107

Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored

Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy