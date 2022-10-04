Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
2022 May See A Historic Minimum Wage Increase In Upstate New York
As we enter the homestretch of 2022, have you thought about what your New Year’s Resolutions will be? Of course not. Me neither. But it looks like by law, employers will already have one resolution laid out again this year – to pay minimum wage employees a historic increase in 2023.
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
Washington Examiner
New York residents to receive stimulus check worth $270 this month
New York residents are set to receive stimulus checks worth $270 this month. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last month that the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance would be sending out the additional NYS child and earned income tax payments by the end of October in an effort to combat rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New Yorkers will receive a check.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gothamist.com
New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
cortlandvoice.com
Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon
The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
New York State receives $60 million to help residents with heating bills this winter
With energy bills expected to rise across New York State this winter, roughly $60 million of federal funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will support residents to defray their home energy costs. Read more here:
Is Marijuana Dabbing Legal In New York State?
Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in New York State, can you legally dab marijuana? Let's take a look at what the law says. Before we get to the legality of it, let's take a look at what a dab actually is. According to Laguna Treatment Hospital,. Butane hash oil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical Cannabis: Users Can Now Legally Grow Plants in New York
Ok medical marijuana or medical cannabis users in New York State, are you ready? Set! Get growing. So how many plants can you grow and can you grow them for someone else or just yourself?. So, when did New York State finally give the okay to go ahead and grow,...
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
thefreshtoast.com
Native Lands In New York Are Selling Weed In These Surprising Locations
The marijuana market is growing on native lands, which are exempt from the state’s rules and regulations. Marijuana stores are popping up in unexpected places all over New York state; in the case of Native lands, tribal members have taken matters into their own hands, creating a functioning marijuana business that’s exempt from the state’s law. This means that marijuana shops are popping up in unorthodox locations, including gas stations, which are coming up with deals like handing out a joint per every 10 gallons of gas sold.
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
New York has interesting definitions, and legal definitions, for many things. When I couldn't get someone to keep their dogs out of my yard, it got me to thinking, is this a form of trespassing? Or am I just tired of cleaning up someone else's dog poo?. What does New...
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
Gotham Gazette
New York Must Brace for a Recession; Where Things Stand and What Comes Next
The Federal Reserve Board’s aggressive interest rate increases have put the nation and New York on notice that an economic downturn is a serious possibility. The Board is determined to wring inflation out of the economy, and forecasts higher unemployment but no recession. Nonetheless, New York’s leaders need to brace for one.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
Home Energy Assistance Programing Opening Up In New York State
As fall and cooler weather begins to arrive in New York State, it's quickly becoming time to prepare for cooler weather to turn into cold weather. That cold weather will cause all of us to turn our furnaces and fireplaces up and with all of the recent increases in heating fuel prices, that undoubtedly means some huge winter bills are on the way.
Police warn of deadly ‘rainbow fentanyl’ that looks like candy in Upstate NY
A deadly drug that looks like candy is now in Upstate New York, police say. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told WHAM-TV that “rainbow fentanyl” has been confirmed on the streets of Monroe County. The brightly colored pills, which are said to resemble SweeTarts candy, are 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America
One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
More Help From New York State Available To Help With Water Bills
A new program from New York State that was started earlier this year to help residents who have fallen behind on their water and/or sewer service get caught up just got an additional boost of funds and is accepting new applications. Back in January 2022, The New York State Office...
Comments / 0