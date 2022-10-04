ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

The Glorious Trees of Pearson’s Falls and Glen

The Tryon Garden Club is excited to announced a new tree identification project at. Pearson’s Falls! There are over 57 species of trees and woody shrubs within Pearson’s Falls. Glen. To help visitors learn to identify some of our trees, the Pearson’s Falls tree team has. added...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The NC Foothills Farm Tour set to return next weekend

The NC Foothills Farm Tour is back with a fantastic lineup for Saturday, October 15.The tour is open to everyone and will feature four locations throughout Polk and Rutherford County. The October farm tour is an intensive educational session where visitors meet and learn from local food growers. Tours will...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Tryon, NC
ashevillenc.gov

Festival of Frights brings kooky fun and spooky chills October 21-31

Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) brings ghoulish greetings with its annual Festival of Frights starting on October 21. The series of events includes a toddler costume party, nighttime skating, creepy climbing, and trips through a haunted castle, a greenhouse of horror, and a trail of treats. While Ashevillians can stop...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The Scatterlings to Perform at FENCE

The Scatterlings will be performing at FENCE on Sunday, October 16th at 4pm. Join us in the Great Room at FENCE for this free performance. The Scatterlings are a four-piece acoustic/Americana band based in Asheville, North Carolina. Many of their original songs offer masterful personal storytelling, while others are steeped deep in local history. The Scatterlings are composed of Elfy Kornfeld on lead vocals and baritone ukulele, Terrell Jones on upright bass and harmony vocals, Brad Pope on guitar and mandolin, and Kevin Gary on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle.
TRYON, NC
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
tripsavvy.com

This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks

The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Blood drive set to take place at Steps to Hope

COLUMBUS– Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience. The community is invited...
COLUMBUS, NC
WYFF4.com

Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
thelaurelmagazine.com

Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival

Written By: Marlene Osteen | Issue: September - 2022. With art, music, and food, the Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival, slated for October 7-9 at the Village Green, is a celebration of all the good things of October in the mountains. In town and looking for something fun to do? Visit...
CASHIERS, NC
WLOS.com

$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Presbyterian Church presents Chamber Singers concert Oct. 16

Tryon Presbyterian Church invites the community to a performance by the Chamber Singers of Spartanburg’s First Presbyterian Church Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. The concert will take place in the TPC sanctuary, 430 Harmon Field Road in Tryon. The Chamber Singers is a 30-voice ensemble of singers from...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Remembering Al, Fred and Clarence

My great friend Al Creasy was my Treasurer when I was President of the Polk County Historical Association back in the 90s. We not only conserved the Association’s funds, we encouraged visits by school children. I remember stopping some 4th grade boys from demonstrating the use of a grinding wheel to sharpen a knife they had “borrowed” from a display!
POLK COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Take a peek inside the 'Iconic castle' on sale on Lake Keowee

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee is for sale for $2.8 million and we have a sneak peek inside. It's billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a sneak peek inside) This is the first time...
SENECA, SC

