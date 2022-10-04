Read full article on original website
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street
NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street. She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. The fund has not started raising...
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Announces Soon-To-Be-Released Documentary About Crypto Exchange Giant
A new documentary about crypto exchange Coinbase and the digital assets industry will be released on popular video streaming platforms on Friday. Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong says that over the last three years, the company has been working with 10-time Emmy award-winning director Greg Kohs for the new film entitled COIN.
This NYC Penthouse Atop the World’s Tallest Residential Building Lists for a Record-Breaking $250 Million
Central Park Tower made headlines when it reached a dizzying height of 1,550 feet in 2019, becoming the world’s tallest residential condominium. Now it wants the record for most expensive home ever sold in the US, too. Set atop the mega-tower on Billionaires’ Row, the building’s three-story penthouse is...
alternativeswatch.com
Amazon eyes impact with $150m investment in VC funds
Amazon’s new initiative, Amazon Catalytic Capital, is allocating $150 million to venture capital funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that in turn back underrepresented LGBTQIA, minority and women entrepreneurs. Four funds have been selected so far with plans to invest in more than 10 funds and over 200 companies...
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
ohmymag.co.uk
Meta, Google, Netflix: Tech companies are being affected by 'the big freeze', what is it?
2022 thus far has been a bitter year for big tech companies, with the stock of S&P 500, in which big tech names dominate, plummeting in value by as much as 20 percent since the beginning of the year, Protocol reports. Resultantly, we are experiencing what is being called the...
New money is pouring into Singapore, but a series of recent multimillion-dollar real-estate transactions show the old status symbols are as popular as ever
The influx of new money has pushed up rentals to rates "never entertained before" Cyril Tuzeman, of boutique real estate agency Vesper Homes said.
TechCrunch
Accel, BoxGroup, Cowboy Ventures, Pear VC and Yahoo to judge Startup Battlefield at Disrupt
Improve your pitch: Startup Battlefield isn’t just thrilling to watch; it’s a masterclass in how investors think. The judges’ feedback provides insight into the criteria they use to determine whether a company is viable or not. Watch and learn what investors look for, what motivates them and what pushes them to schedule a meeting.
CoinDesk
Restaurant Industry Veteran Ben Leventhal Raises $11M for Web3 Startup Blackbird
Blackbird, a new Web3 hospitality platform, has raised $11 million in a seed funding round that was co-led by Union Square Ventures, Shine Capital and Multicoin Capital, a company representative confirmed to CoinDesk in an email. The startup was founded by Ben Leventhal, who previously co-founded food publication Eater and...
TechCrunch
A new cross-border VC firm is offering a sweetener to its founder LPs: Part of its own profits
It promises to give credit to any one of them who refers a successful deal to the venture firm in the form of some carried interest in the firm’s own profits. It’s an interesting twist for the firm, founded last year by Brazilian-born Pedro Sorrentino and Pedro Dias and that is investing in startups in the U.S. and Latin America. In a tightening capital market in which Atman has closed on $9 million for a fund targeting $30 million, the extra enticement — atop the 80% in profits that LPs typically receive from successful outcomes — is also smart.
Zeus: Corporate ESG momentum threatened by first recession of the climate era
Lack of regulation takes vital climate strategies off priority lists.
Motley Fool
Lab-Grown Foie Gras Startup Scores Fundraising Round
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Kim Kardashian Is Turning into a Private Equity Player
Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons - Twitter announcement. Celebrities are now turning to the private equity world to leverage their money and influence. Already Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures, a VC firm based in Beverly Hills, has made a huge reputation for the celebrity. And Jennifer Lopez signed a deal this summer with a microfinance lender.
