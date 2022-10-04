Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Scatterlings to Perform at FENCE
The Scatterlings will be performing at FENCE on Sunday, October 16th at 4pm. Join us in the Great Room at FENCE for this free performance. The Scatterlings are a four-piece acoustic/Americana band based in Asheville, North Carolina. Many of their original songs offer masterful personal storytelling, while others are steeped deep in local history. The Scatterlings are composed of Elfy Kornfeld on lead vocals and baritone ukulele, Terrell Jones on upright bass and harmony vocals, Brad Pope on guitar and mandolin, and Kevin Gary on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle.
The Post and Courier
Clayton's Deli now open in Greenville alongside The Pound Cake Man bakery
GREENVILLE — "Sandwiches that will make you happy." That's the motto for Clayton's Deli, one of the Overbrook neighborhood's newest culinary additions. But it's not just a deli. Alongside Austin Bennett's concept is his father's bakery, The Pound Cake Man. The father-son collaborative is now open at 1628 E....
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas
When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
FOX Carolina
Morgan Square Madness set to happen in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Excitement is building as Morgan Square Madness kicks off Thursday evening in Spartanburg. The inaugural event will allow the community to be introduced to the Men’s and Women’s USC Upstate basketball teams. A half court has been installed in the square for the...
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
WYFF4.com
Greenville officer finds unexpected guest in neighborhood
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Police Department responds to a wide variety of calls daily, and on Thursday, officers checked out a particularly unusual one. Police posted to Facebook that an officer's last call for the day was responding to calls about a baby alligator on Palm Street. That's in the Nicholtown area.
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Empty Bowls Fundraiser for Outreach is October 14
After a 3 year pandemic pause, Empty Bowls is back – Friday, October 14 from 4-7PM at Parker-Binns Vineyard in Mill Spring! Outreach’s Empty Bowls event, sponsored by Artistry Above, HomeTrust Bank and Saluda Outfitters, is a fundraiser that raises both money and awareness to the plight of hunger and food insecurity in Polk County and around the world.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Annual Pumpkin Patch opens in Landrum
Landrum United Methodist Church opened over weekend for fall season. LANDRUM––The Landrum United Methodist Church (LUMC) opened their annual pumpkin Patch last Saturday at the church. For fifteen years, LUMC has hosted their pumpkin patch just outside the church’s door. This is their third consecutive year taking donations...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
WYFF4.com
Take a peek inside the 'Iconic castle' on sale on Lake Keowee
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee is for sale for $2.8 million and we have a sneak peek inside. It's billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a sneak peek inside) This is the first time...
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
WYFF4.com
Guinness World Record's oldest dog dies at her Upstate home
TAYLORS, S.C. — Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, from Taylors, has died just months before her 23rd birthday. According to the Instagram page in Pebbles' honor, she died peacefully from natural causes on Monday, Oct. 3. In May of this year, Guinness World Records awarded Pebbles as the oldest...
FOX Carolina
‘Enemies of free speech:’ Furman professor addresses Unite the Right attendance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A civil liberties nonprofit is calling for a Furman University professor to be reinstated to the classroom after the university launched an investigation when they learned about his attendance of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
my40.tv
Developers submit preliminary plans for boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Developers have submitted preliminary plans to build a five-story boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville. According to the current plans, the Marriott-branded hotel would be located on Depot Street, near the historic courthouse. It would have 75 rooms and two leased spaces for retail or restaurants.
FOX Carolina
A second chance at life: Upstate woman celebrates heart transplant anniversary
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Latoya Reid has lived with congestive heart failure the last ten years. A diagnosis that shocked the then 32-year-old who had no family history. Reid managed the condition for a decade up until last summer. “I couldn’t breath. I was pouring sweat,” Reid reflected of...
Proposed RV park sparks controversy in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON CO., S.C., (WSPA)- Residents in Anderson say they’re concerned about an RV park that’s planning to be built by the Piercetown neighborhood. The land right off of Highway 81 was sold about a year ago. The developer says they want to put a short-term stay RV park on the land, but long-term residents are […]
