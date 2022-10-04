Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped
Marijuana stocks rallied along with the rest of the stock market early this week. On Wednesday, they're following the stock market down again. Congress may be planning to keep a ban on marijuana edibles in an effort to protect children from drugs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
Procter & Gamble’s portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Investors are navigating their way through the most challenging investment environment in decades. Big market declines are the ideal time for investors to go shopping. These fast-paced growth stocks are perfectly positioned to make long-term investors richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market
Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Smart Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
If you have money to invest, now could be an excellent time to add to your portfolio. These two stocks aren't for the risk-averse, but each has something unique to offer a long-term investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in October and Hold for Decades
Unlike many high-yield dividend stocks, Kinder Morgan can afford to continue supporting its dividend with free cash flow. The company has ample investment opportunities in oil and gas and in projects that support the energy transition. Kinder Morgan's balance sheet is in excellent shape. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October
The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
Motley Fool
Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Ethereum Instead
Shiba Inu soared last year -- but its limited use cases make it an ultra-risky bet. Ethereum has shown its strength in the world of cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Could a Dividend Cut Actually Make Sense for This Dividend King?
Altria still relies on cigarettes for the vast majority of its revenue. Cutting the dividend by half would free up much-needed cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU)
You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sohu.com Company Info. A premier Internet media company providing millions of Chinese...
Motley Fool
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc
Read the most recent pitches from players about CATB. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in CATB. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
Motley Fool
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR)
You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tootsie Roll Industries Company Info. The Company is engaged in the manufacture...
Motley Fool
Why Zscaler Outshone the Market in September
It also continued to take steps to enhance its cloud security platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP)
You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Automatic Data Processing Company Info. The Company is a provider of business...
Motley Fool
AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?
AMD says it will miss the midpoint of its previous revenue guidance for the third quarter by over $1 billion. Gross profit margin will also come in lower than previously expected. The stock is already down big this year, so now may not be the best time to bail. You’re...
Did Warren Buffett Go Bargain Hunting During the Recent Market Meltdown?
The third quarter of the year presented a lot of buying opportunities.
Motley Fool
IDT (IDT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IDT (IDT 7.53%) Good evening, and welcome to IDT Corporation's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 earnings call. In today's presentation, IDT's management will discuss IDT's financial and operational results for the three- and 12-month periods ended July 31, 2022. During remarks by IDT's chief executive officer, Shmuel Jonas, all participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator instructions] After Mr.
Comments / 0