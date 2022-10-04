LeBron James sees big things for Victor Wembanyama, Macklemore is optimistic about the return of basketball to Seattle, and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "Everybody has been a unicorn for the last two years, but he's more like an alien. I've never seen -- no one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor. ... His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back 3s, catch-and-shoot 3s, block shots ... He's for sure a generational talent."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO