Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James latest to hype top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the NBA for the last few days. Now, even LeBron James is impressed by him. A 7-foot-4 center and projected No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, Wembanyama scored 37 points Tuesday night against the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick. Wembanyama plays for the French pro team Metropolitan 92.
NBA・
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James has high praise for a prospect, plus more NBA quotes of the week
LeBron James sees big things for Victor Wembanyama, Macklemore is optimistic about the return of basketball to Seattle, and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "Everybody has been a unicorn for the last two years, but he's more like an alien. I've never seen -- no one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor. ... His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back 3s, catch-and-shoot 3s, block shots ... He's for sure a generational talent."
Malik Monk on Sacramento Kings camp, relationship with Anthony Davis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about what he brings to Sacramento’s training camp, keeping things fun and light, the video that leaked of the Warriors fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the back-and-forth with former teammate Anthony Davis and the relationship between the two.
Kings head coach Mike Brown on Warriors fight video, figuring out Sacramento’s roster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) – Following Friday’s session of training camp, Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses Sacramento’s rotations, when he will begin to trim the roster, teaching his team the little things that lead to big results and the video of the fight between his former Warriors players Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James to NBA commissioner: I want team in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- After wowing the crowd at T-Mobile Arena, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes in the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James saved his biggest play for the postgame news conference Wednesday night. Asked about the NBA hosting the exhibition game in...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kings host the Golden Knights in season opener
LINE: Kings -119, Golden Knights -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights for the season opener. Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and went 15-14-4 in Pacific Division play last season. The Kings scored 235 goals while allowing 232 for a +3 goal differential last season.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Inside the NHL's secret arms race for competitive advantage
If there's one thing the NHL league office is obsessed with, it's competitive balance. Parity rules in hockey, and the league often emphasizes that it treats its 32 teams equally. That's fostered by a hard salary cap. There's a fixed amount teams can spend on players -- and as the league recovers from revenues lost in the pandemic, that salary cap remains largely stagnant, jumping to $82.5 million this season after three straight seasons of $81.5 million.
NHL・
Comments / 0