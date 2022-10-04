Read full article on original website
Horizon Zero Dawn Remake Rumor Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes
"Horizon Zero Dawn" is only five years old, but it still might get a remake. As reported by MP1st, Sony plans to remaster or remake the award-winning RPG for the PlayStation 5 with improved graphics that match the console's capabilities. Industry insider Tom Henderson and Video Games Chronicle later corroborated the original report. Unfortunately, fans seem to want anything besides that.
This Rare Sega Saturn PS2 Controller Is A Strange Video Game Collaboration
The story of the Sega Saturn is a sad one. Those with knowledge of the 90s console race will recall a time when Sega, Sony, and Nintendo were all bitter adversaries, waging a direct war on one another in terms of hardware power and exclusive games. But while Sega and Nintendo had been at each other's throats for generations at that point, it was Sony who arguably dealt the cruelest blow to the Saturn. Few have forgotten that infamous moment at E3 1995, when Sony prodded at the Saturn's inflated price tag of $399 by giving a one-word speech: "$299" — the reveal of the PlayStation's price. Sega never fully recovered from the jab, nor was it able to catch back up to the immense popularity of the PlayStation line. Thus, it exited the console market in 2001 with the Dreamcast.
PlayStation Stars May Have Even More To It
It seems that there might be more to Sony's new PlayStation Stars loyalty program than meets the eye. Developed as a free-to-join membership for PlayStation gamers, the service rewards players for purchasing games and completing special objectives, such as being the fastest to get a PS4 or PS5 platinum trophy for a specific game (via PlayStation Blog). These rewards consist of loyalty points, which can be redeemed for PlayStation Store credit and other miscellaneous uses, as well as 3D-modeled digital collectibles that reference Sony's lengthy history of hardware and software (and are "definitely not NFTs," the company tells The Washington Post). As users make purchases and obtain trophies, they can rise through the program's four tiers and receive more exclusive benefits.
Here's How You Earn PlayStation Stars Points
Recently, PlayStation has been revamping some of its staple programs. For example, earlier this year, Sony announced significant changes to PlayStation Plus that added tiers, evolving the program and making it a viable alternative to the Xbox Game Pass for some. And now, PlayStation is adding a brand-new program available to all PlayStation gamers called PlayStation Stars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Things Are Looking Grim For Disco Elysium 2
The unique genre-fusing RPG "Disco Elysium" was something of an surprise hit, especially when one considers that it was the first release from UK-based game development studio ZA/UM. Its non-traditional playstyle, gorgeous artstyle, and existentialist story made it a near-instant hit with the gaming community, and its success has even led to the development of a "Disco Elysium" TV series on Amazon Prime Video. After winning several awards, including Best Narrative, Best RPG, and Best Indie at the 2019 Game Awards, it's no wonder there are plans to make a sequel. Fans of "Disco Elysium" may he disheartened to learn, though, that core members of the team at ZA/UM were forced to leave the studio.
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Sequel News No One Saw Coming
Having experienced a rough launch in 2020 marred by bugs and glitches after years of hype, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" remains one of gaming's most notorious cautionary tales. However, in recent weeks, the futuristic action RPG has experienced a tremendous resurgence in both player numbers and reception. Now, it looks like there may be even more "Cyberpunk 2077" in the future.
PlayStation Stars: What Benefits Do You Get When You Level Up?
Digital gaming storefronts have been changing a lot in the past few years. Sony and Microsoft have both made big moves in the sphere, eagerly trying to tempt gamers toward their platforms. Microsoft released Xbox Game Pass, granting players access to a massive library of games they can download in exchange for a low monthly subscription. Meanwhile, Sony has modified its PlayStation Plus membership into a three-tier service that does something very similar. These are probably the most significant changes, but the two companies have made other, more subtle gambits to win gamers' hearts and minds, and some of them have gotten pretty creative.
RIP Overwatch
After six years, Blizzard will shut down "Overwatch" for good by deactivating its servers tomorrow in preparation for its conversion to "Overwatch 2." Since it launched in 2016, "Overwatch" has earned rave reviews from critics and won over many fans with its colorful cast of characters and exciting combat. Alongside games like "Battleborn" and "Apex Legends," it helped define the modern hero shooter genre. Now, that experience has just about come to a close as Blizzard prepares to launch "Overwatch 2" on October 4.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Been In The Works Longer Than You Realized
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been turning heads since it was first officially announced to be in the works back in 2018. Earlier this week, Universal released a movie poster full of details and easter eggs for true fans – which seemingly confirmed for adult fans that Mario doesn't have a rear end in the process. Despite the disappointing news earlier this year that the movie received a delay, the hype train is officially going for Mario's big screen adventure.
Football Manager 23 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
Developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega, "Football Manager" is a highly realistic football (soccer) sim which puts players in the shoes of a manager of a football club who must guide their team to glory. Since its debut in 1992 as "Championship Manager," the series has built up a fanbase dedicated to the act of managing a club. Some players have even worn their best suits for a cup final and set off a flare in their bedroom after winning a league title.
UEFA・
Nintendo Confirms What Fans Suspected About Bayonetta's Voice
Eights years after the debut of its predecessor, "Bayonetta 3" looms on the horizon. Both Nintendo and PlatinumGames remained fairly tightlipped regarding the follow-up until 2022. News of its family-friendly mode raised some eyebrows, but series creator Hideki Kamiya shut down Nintendo censorship rumors. While fans were relieved to learn that Nintendo isn't interfering with the creative vision of the developers, the hint of bad news from Bayonetta's voice actor left them with different concerns about the sequel.
Sequels That Completely Erased The Previous Games
The video game industry is filled with strong series that allow companies to expand on their previous entries and keep fans coming back for more. In the case of titles like "Half-Life," this can sometimes leave fanbases clamoring for a new entry that may never come. Many series, however, consistently offer fans new entries to enjoy that expand on iconic mechanics, worlds, and characters. This allows them to foster living worlds that continue to grow and cultivate an active community of fans.
Turns Out Mortal Kombat's Boss Has Something Else Planned For 30th Anniversary
The "Mortal Kombat" series has evolved quite a bit since the first game in the franchise dropped back in 1992. What was once just an arcade staple has now grown to become a worldwide phenomenon. From console ports with improved graphics and new characters to fully realized 3D titles sporting cinematic campaigns, the NetherRealm Studios hit series has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Even more impressive is the fact that the series was able to do this while balancing both classic and contemporary to create an enduring legacy.
Gundam Evolution: How To Use Stamps
"Gundam Evolution," the free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter starring the mech suits from a number of anime series, is now available on PC, with the console version coming at the end of the year. Like many free-to-play multiplayer games, "Gundam Evolution" features a variety of different cosmetic items that can be purchased with either in-game currency or paid currency. One type of cosmetic item is the Stamps, which can be hot-keyed and used in matches. Players can also customize other aspects of their Gundam units, like the voice of the pilot inside the mech.
Early Reviews For Overwatch 2 Are Saying The Same Thing
"Overwatch 2" has already made wave with critics and is scheduled to replace its beloved predecessor later this month. There's no indication of Activision Blizzard slamming the breaks, even with disappointed reactions to the Battle Pass and existing problems it still has to fix. However, it seems that "Overwatch" fans and critics have a tiny bit of good news.
Call Of Duty Might Continue A Divisive Series In 2025
"Call of Duty" is a series that first entered the scene in 2003. Since then, publisher Activision has teamed up with multiple developers to pump out 18 sequels, with another seemingly always on the horizon. As longtime fans of the series know, even "Call of Duty" games have best and worst entries. Take 2021's "Call of Duty: Vanguard," for example, developed by Sledgehammer Games. It received a mixed critical reception and failed to meet expectations. Activision claimed the game flopped for a bizarre reason, blaming its World War 2 setting.
Can You Play Overwatch 2 On Steam Deck?
"Overwatch 2" is finally out, and reviews all say the same thing: It's a worthy successor to the now-defunct original game. Despite the Battle Pass confirming fans' worst fears and the change that increased prices for skins, fans have found the title to be a fun hero shooter that offers enough innovation to keep things fresh while staying true to what fans loved about the original's gameplay.
It's Finally Time To Talk About Dead Space's Gameplay
EA and Motive have finally released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming "Dead Space" remake, showing off some of Isaac Clarke's arsenal as well as some of the space horrors he will face. The "Dead Space" remake is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on Jan. 27, 2023. While this trailer is the first time fans have gotten to see gameplay, EA and Motive haven't been shy about showing the game, posting videos of in-development work and behind-the-scenes information. Glen Schofield, the original creator of "Dead Space" has said he feels conflicted about "Dead Space" being remade without him. Schofield is currently working on "The Callisto Protocol," which looks like a spiritual successor to "Dead Space."
The Stunning Transformation Of Resident Evil
"Resident Evil" is a horror behemoth. The name recognition for the franchise has extended well beyond gaming for some time now, as the series has spawned numerous movies and TV adaptations of the characters and settings. But it all began at Japanese video game studio Capcom in 1995 as a horror project under the leadership of now-legendary developers Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara. In 1996, the game known as "Biohazard" in Japan would be released as "Resident Evil" in the West, cementing it as a fixture in horror gaming.
Small Details You Missed In The First Mario Movie Trailer
Nintendo and Illumination have shared the first trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and fans are reeling. The movie is being produced by Illumination, the animation studio behind "Despicable Me" and "Minions." This trailer is the first time the public has seen anything from the project, making it an anticipated event. The animated film has a star-studded cast, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and more. The casting of Pratt as the iconic Mario has led some fans to question if he is really the best pick for the role, but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" producer Chris Meledandri made some bold claims prior to the trailer's release, saying that people wouldn't criticize the decision once they heard Pratt's performance.
