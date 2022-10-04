STURGIS — Camp Fort Hill is hosting two fall family outings in October. Sharing Nature with Children, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15, is designed for children ages 5-12. Accompanied by an adult, they will meet at the nature center with David Morris, a nature specialist. Along with what is available in the nature center, the group will set out on a hike and along the way explore the 1860s Sturgis log cabin.

STURGIS, MI ・ 10 MINUTES AGO