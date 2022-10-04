Read full article on original website
Saginaw man accused of breaking into 74-year-old man’s home, robbing him with boxcutter, takes plea
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of forcing his way into an elderly man home and robbing him, a Saginaw man opted to accept a plea deal rather than face a jury. Michael A. Knights, 43, on Sept. 27 appeared before Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson and pleaded no contest to one count of unarmed robbery. The charge is a 15-year felony, though Knights pleaded as a fourth-offense habitual offender, which increases the maximum potential penalty to 25 years.
East Tawas councilman accused of trying to hire man to kill 2 people for inheritance money
EAST TAWAS, MI — An East Tawas city councilman and business owner is facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to hire an out-of-state man to kill two people over an inheritance. Michigan State Police troopers on Wednesday, Oct. 5, arrested Michael A. Mooney, 65, who later the same day...
WNEM
East Tawas City Councilmember accused of solicitation to commit murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police says it has arrested 65-year-old Michael Mooney. The East Tawas City Councilmember and local business owner was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5, on two counts of solicitation of murder. Detectives began investigating after a report that Mooney had solicited a Georgia man to murder...
Police recover RV trailers, boat stolen from Saginaw County storage facility, suspect charged
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Last year, two recreational trailers and a boat were stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility. Now, a Tittabawassee Township man has been charged with the thefts, with police having recently found the stolen property in three other Michigan counties. Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David...
abc12.com
East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
Police release name of slain Saginaw County man allegedly shot by girlfriend
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police have revealed the name of a Saginaw County man fatally shot in his house. About 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a shooting at the residence of 35-year-old Nolan S. Haymon in the 6000 block of Rathburn Road in Taymouth Township, near Birch Run.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
kisswtlz.com
Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Suspects In Breaking and Entering Cases
Law Enforcement is searching for a suspect in a string of daytime breaking and entering attempts in Tuscola County. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, from September 19th to October 5th, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar Townships. In two of the incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through a basement window. In another, the latch on a garage door was pried open. Two other incidents did not result in entry, one of them because the homeowner was inside the residence. While the homeowner couldn’t ascertain race or sex, they describe the suspect as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Do you recognize this child? Boy found dead in Saginaw in 1988 still unidentified 34 years later
SAGINAW, Mich. – A boy found dead in Saginaw 34 years ago still hasn’t been identified, but investigators are using DNA to work to find answers. Police were called to the reports of an unidentified body being found on Oct. 8, 1988, he had only been dead a few hours when he was found.
Saginaw man heads to prison for shooting in summer of 2020
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for shooting a man two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 3, sentenced 26-year-old Andy D. Moten Jr. to 43 months to 15 years in prison, plus a consecutive two-year stint. Jackson gave Moten credit for 709 days already served in jail, though that credit only applies to the two-year term.
abc12.com
No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
wsgw.com
Putnam Sentenced to Brief Jail Stint, Probation
A Tuscola County judge sentenced a former reality TV star to 30 days in jail for assaulting two construction workers last year. The workers were outside a medical facility on the property of William Putnam, head of the household on TLC’s Meet the Putnams. Putnam was convicted last month of assault and battery of the two workers. He was also sentenced to one year probation and 200 hours of community service.
Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
abc12.com
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
nbc25news.com
Lapeer County Sheriff's Office selling coins
LAPEER, Mich. - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is selling coins minted with the Sheriff's Office logo. You can purchase them $10 each. They are available at 3231 John Conley Dr. Lapeer, MI. See the post below:
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
recordpatriot.com
Police chief issues warning against unwanted 'street tags' found in Sebewaing
New unwanted art has been found in parts of Sebewaing. 'Street tags' or graffiti has been found around the village, between Main Street and Grove Street around Third and Fourth Streets. The unwanted art started to appear around the town just a little over a week ago. “We’re not going...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 5
October is the start of the Walleye run. We get some tips and tricks on how to teach kids to fish from the Boy Scouts of America. A local teen and his father talks about his cancer diagnosis and a fundraiser to help with his treatments. First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon,...
