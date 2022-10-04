ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Saginaw man accused of breaking into 74-year-old man’s home, robbing him with boxcutter, takes plea

SAGINAW, MI — Accused of forcing his way into an elderly man home and robbing him, a Saginaw man opted to accept a plea deal rather than face a jury. Michael A. Knights, 43, on Sept. 27 appeared before Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson and pleaded no contest to one count of unarmed robbery. The charge is a 15-year felony, though Knights pleaded as a fourth-offense habitual offender, which increases the maximum potential penalty to 25 years.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

East Tawas City Councilmember accused of solicitation to commit murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police says it has arrested 65-year-old Michael Mooney. The East Tawas City Councilmember and local business owner was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5, on two counts of solicitation of murder. Detectives began investigating after a report that Mooney had solicited a Georgia man to murder...
EAST TAWAS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
City
Harbor Beach, MI
County
Huron County, MI
Huron County, MI
Crime & Safety
Bad Axe, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
EAST TAWAS, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Suspects In Breaking and Entering Cases

Law Enforcement is searching for a suspect in a string of daytime breaking and entering attempts in Tuscola County. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, from September 19th to October 5th, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar Townships. In two of the incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through a basement window. In another, the latch on a garage door was pried open. Two other incidents did not result in entry, one of them because the homeowner was inside the residence. While the homeowner couldn’t ascertain race or sex, they describe the suspect as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sentencing#Murder#Domestic Violence#County Jail#Violent Crime#District Court
MLive

Saginaw man heads to prison for shooting in summer of 2020

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for shooting a man two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 3, sentenced 26-year-old Andy D. Moten Jr. to 43 months to 15 years in prison, plus a consecutive two-year stint. Jackson gave Moten credit for 709 days already served in jail, though that credit only applies to the two-year term.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
BIRCH RUN, MI
wsgw.com

Putnam Sentenced to Brief Jail Stint, Probation

A Tuscola County judge sentenced a former reality TV star to 30 days in jail for assaulting two construction workers last year. The workers were outside a medical facility on the property of William Putnam, head of the household on TLC’s Meet the Putnams. Putnam was convicted last month of assault and battery of the two workers. He was also sentenced to one year probation and 200 hours of community service.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Saginaw News

Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Lapeer County Sheriff's Office selling coins

LAPEER, Mich. - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is selling coins minted with the Sheriff's Office logo. You can purchase them $10 each. They are available at 3231 John Conley Dr. Lapeer, MI. See the post below:
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 5

October is the start of the Walleye run. We get some tips and tricks on how to teach kids to fish from the Boy Scouts of America. A local teen and his father talks about his cancer diagnosis and a fundraiser to help with his treatments. First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon,...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy