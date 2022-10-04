The Scatterlings will be performing at FENCE on Sunday, October 16th at 4pm. Join us in the Great Room at FENCE for this free performance. The Scatterlings are a four-piece acoustic/Americana band based in Asheville, North Carolina. Many of their original songs offer masterful personal storytelling, while others are steeped deep in local history. The Scatterlings are composed of Elfy Kornfeld on lead vocals and baritone ukulele, Terrell Jones on upright bass and harmony vocals, Brad Pope on guitar and mandolin, and Kevin Gary on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle.

