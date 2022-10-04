Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Scatterlings to Perform at FENCE
The Scatterlings will be performing at FENCE on Sunday, October 16th at 4pm. Join us in the Great Room at FENCE for this free performance. The Scatterlings are a four-piece acoustic/Americana band based in Asheville, North Carolina. Many of their original songs offer masterful personal storytelling, while others are steeped deep in local history. The Scatterlings are composed of Elfy Kornfeld on lead vocals and baritone ukulele, Terrell Jones on upright bass and harmony vocals, Brad Pope on guitar and mandolin, and Kevin Gary on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon Presbyterian Church presents Chamber Singers concert Oct. 16
Tryon Presbyterian Church invites the community to a performance by the Chamber Singers of Spartanburg’s First Presbyterian Church Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. The concert will take place in the TPC sanctuary, 430 Harmon Field Road in Tryon. The Chamber Singers is a 30-voice ensemble of singers from...
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Annual Pumpkin Patch opens in Landrum
Landrum United Methodist Church opened over weekend for fall season. LANDRUM––The Landrum United Methodist Church (LUMC) opened their annual pumpkin Patch last Saturday at the church. For fifteen years, LUMC has hosted their pumpkin patch just outside the church’s door. This is their third consecutive year taking donations...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Glorious Trees of Pearson’s Falls and Glen
The Tryon Garden Club is excited to announced a new tree identification project at. Pearson’s Falls! There are over 57 species of trees and woody shrubs within Pearson’s Falls. Glen. To help visitors learn to identify some of our trees, the Pearson’s Falls tree team has. added...
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The NC Foothills Farm Tour set to return next weekend
The NC Foothills Farm Tour is back with a fantastic lineup for Saturday, October 15.The tour is open to everyone and will feature four locations throughout Polk and Rutherford County. The October farm tour is an intensive educational session where visitors meet and learn from local food growers. Tours will...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Empty Bowls Fundraiser for Outreach is October 14
After a 3 year pandemic pause, Empty Bowls is back – Friday, October 14 from 4-7PM at Parker-Binns Vineyard in Mill Spring! Outreach’s Empty Bowls event, sponsored by Artistry Above, HomeTrust Bank and Saluda Outfitters, is a fundraiser that raises both money and awareness to the plight of hunger and food insecurity in Polk County and around the world.
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
FOX Carolina
A second chance at life: Upstate woman celebrates heart transplant anniversary
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Latoya Reid has lived with congestive heart failure the last ten years. A diagnosis that shocked the then 32-year-old who had no family history. Reid managed the condition for a decade up until last summer. “I couldn’t breath. I was pouring sweat,” Reid reflected of...
WYFF4.com
Guinness World Record's oldest dog dies at her Upstate home
TAYLORS, S.C. — Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, from Taylors, has died just months before her 23rd birthday. According to the Instagram page in Pebbles' honor, she died peacefully from natural causes on Monday, Oct. 3. In May of this year, Guinness World Records awarded Pebbles as the oldest...
WYFF4.com
Take a peek inside the 'Iconic castle' on sale on Lake Keowee
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee is for sale for $2.8 million and we have a sneak peek inside. It's billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a sneak peek inside) This is the first time...
tripsavvy.com
This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks
The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
FOX Carolina
‘A gentle giant:’ North Greenville University announces passing of student-athlete
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville University said the campus is mourning the passing of a student and athlete on Wednesday. According to a statement from the university, Davis Heller died at his off-campus apartment. His death is under investigation, but the university said the initial indications are he died from natural causes.
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
Federal investigators says fugitive wanted for murder could be in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — U.S. Marshals are asking people to be on the lookout for a fugitive wanted for murder who may have ties to Charlotte. Dionte Whitson is accused of a murder in Asheville, and his case was just highlighted nationally on the Investigation Discovery channel. U.S. Marshals said they’re...
Missing hunter found dead in woods in Union Co.
A death investigation is underway in Union County after a hunter was found dead Wednesday morning.
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
my40.tv
Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
