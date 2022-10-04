ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Peacock grows its paid subscriber base to 15 million after pulling back shows from Hulu

Shell claimed the boost in subs stemmed from a strong content lineup, including NBC next-day episodes that Peacock reclaimed from Hulu. “It’s really driven by the content…So all of our content that’s on NBC, Bravo, our other channels for the first time in the next couple of weeks is coming to Peacock where it used to go to Hulu,” Shell said in yesterday’s interview.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Twitter is making its crowdsourced fact-checks visible to all US users with Birdwatch expansion

The idea with Birdwatch is to add a layer of fact-checking and context to tweets that don’t necessarily violate Twitter’s rules. Instead, it can wade into gray areas to address misinformation across a range of topics beyond politics and science to also clarify, correct or add more information to tweets in areas like health, sports, entertainment and other random curiosities that pop up on the internet — like whether or not someone just tweeted a photo of a bat the size of a human, Twitter had recently explained.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Did Kim Kardashian really deserve that crypto fine?

This week was a weird one for crypto, as reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian was one of the first celebrities to get an SEC fine for promoting a cryptocurrency in a social media #ad; we also had to about Dogecoin rallying on Elon’s recommitment to the Twitter deal. Listen...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Video#Apps#Video Streaming#Youtube Tv#Video Game#Evp#Product Design#Disney Streaming#20th Century Studios#Star Original Productions#National Geographic#Espn
The Guardian

How America’s most enigmatic fruit is making a comeback

When Chris Chmiel first organized a “pawpaw night” at an Ohio restaurant focused on local foods in 1999, he was happy to have a hundred people show up. The goal of the event was to spotlight the largest edible tree fruit native to North America: the pawpaw, which grows from northern Florida and western New York to eastern Kansas, and boasts a soft, custardy flesh with a mild flavor somewhere between a mango and a banana.
OHIO STATE
TechCrunch

The Musk vs. Twitter trial is temporarily on hold as proposed deal looms

Earlier this week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO finally agreed to pay $54.20 per share for Twitter, the same $44 billion deal he proposed in April. This afternoon, Musk’s legal team filed to stay the trial, arguing that there’s no reason for the trial to continue since they agreed to make the deal. But as the judge pointed out yesterday, the trial cannot be called off until both parties agree. Twitter responded to Musk’s team’s filing with its own declaration that Musk has not met his contractual obligation — in other words, Twitter won’t take Musk’s word until it sees that $44 billion.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Twitter now lets you post images, videos and GIFs in a single tweet

While you can see mixed media tweets on all platforms, currently you can post mixed media tweets only from iOS and Android. The feature allows you to post four individual media items, consisting of images, videos or GIFs, in one tweet. It’s fairly straightforward to create a mixed media tweet:...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: Any tips for negotiating visa and green card sponsorship?

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
IMMIGRATION
TechCrunch

Amazon scales back Scout delivery robot program

In a statement offered to TechCrunch, Amazon notes that company isn’t killing the robot altogether, but is instead scaling back the program. This is still a dramatic setback for the program, not to mention the 400 or so humans that were working on it. How small the new team will ultimately be remains to be seen.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Google will open its first data center in Japan in 2023

The company said that this new data center will help people with “faster, more reliable access to our tools and services, support economic activity and jobs, and connect Japan to the rest of the global digital economy.” Notably, Google already has cloud regions in Tokyo and Osaka to provide storage and infrastructure services for local businesses. The company partners with colocation facilities providers like Equinix to power these regions for Google Cloud customers, but now it’s building its own data center to cater to all of its own services — this includes YouTube, Gmail and all the rest.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Founded by Google’s former head of ads, Neeva brings its ad-free search engine to Europe

The Mountain View, California-based company officially launched a subscription-only search engine in its domestic U.S. market in June last year, later going on to add a free “basic” tier to the mix with certain restrictions in place. In the intervening months, Neeva said it has amassed more than 600,000 users, the vast majority of which are on a free plan, and now the company is looking to markets further afield in search of growth.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Lightdash takes on Looker with an open source BI platform built for dbt

In its original guise, Lightdash was known as Hubble when it graduated from YC’s S20 batch, with a focus on helping companies run tests on their data warehouse to identify issues with data quality. These data quality metrics, as it transpired, were most useful inside BI tools, which co-founder and CEO Hamzah Chaudhary says no BI tools on the market supported. And so they pivoted the product to Lightdash and began working on the new project full time in May 2021 to solve a big pain point for data analysts.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Spotify cancels 11 original podcasts, lays off under 5% of podcast staff

Reached for comment, Spotify said it does not comment publicly on staffing changes. Over the next couple of months, podcasts leaving the platform include Gimlet’s “How to Save a Planet,” “Crime Show,” “Every Little Thing,” as well as Parcast’s “Medical Murders,” “Female Criminals,” “Crimes of Passion,” “Dictator,” “Mythology,” “Haunted Places” and “Urban Legends.”
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event

The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

A new cross-border VC firm is offering a sweetener to its founder LPs: Part of its own profits

It promises to give credit to any one of them who refers a successful deal to the venture firm in the form of some carried interest in the firm’s own profits. It’s an interesting twist for the firm, founded last year by Brazilian-born Pedro Sorrentino and Pedro Dias and that is investing in startups in the U.S. and Latin America. In a tightening capital market in which Atman has closed on $9 million for a fund targeting $30 million, the extra enticement — atop the 80% in profits that LPs typically receive from successful outcomes — is also smart.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amazon adds free movie trailers, lifestyle content, sports highlights and more to Fire TV

The new free content can be found in three new dedicated rows on the “Home” tabs for users to browse at no extra cost. The rows are titled “Sports News & Highlights,” “Trending Trailers” and “Food & Cooking.” Users can also select the “Search” bar to find a “Free” tile with access to the rows or the “Sports” tile, which has the “Sports News & Highlights” row.
MLB
TechCrunch

Popular censorship circumvention tools face fresh blockade by China

“Starting from October 3, 2022 (Beijing Time), more than 100 users reported that at least one of their TLS-based censorship circumvention servers had been blocked,” writes GFW Report, a censorship monitoring platform focused on China, in a GitHub post. TLS, or transport layer security, is a ubiquitous internet security...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy