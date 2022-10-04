Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Peacock grows its paid subscriber base to 15 million after pulling back shows from Hulu
Shell claimed the boost in subs stemmed from a strong content lineup, including NBC next-day episodes that Peacock reclaimed from Hulu. “It’s really driven by the content…So all of our content that’s on NBC, Bravo, our other channels for the first time in the next couple of weeks is coming to Peacock where it used to go to Hulu,” Shell said in yesterday’s interview.
TechCrunch
Twitter is making its crowdsourced fact-checks visible to all US users with Birdwatch expansion
The idea with Birdwatch is to add a layer of fact-checking and context to tweets that don’t necessarily violate Twitter’s rules. Instead, it can wade into gray areas to address misinformation across a range of topics beyond politics and science to also clarify, correct or add more information to tweets in areas like health, sports, entertainment and other random curiosities that pop up on the internet — like whether or not someone just tweeted a photo of a bat the size of a human, Twitter had recently explained.
TechCrunch
Did Kim Kardashian really deserve that crypto fine?
This week was a weird one for crypto, as reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian was one of the first celebrities to get an SEC fine for promoting a cryptocurrency in a social media #ad; we also had to about Dogecoin rallying on Elon’s recommitment to the Twitter deal. Listen...
Seville’s marmalade oranges under threat from deadly yellow dragon disease
Oranges are to Seville what cherry blossom is to Kyoto, but the city is having to take preventive measures to protect its 48,000 orange trees from deadly bacteria that have already devastated citrus crops in Asia, Latin America and the US. The EU’s Life for Citrus campaign, which includes Spain,...
How America’s most enigmatic fruit is making a comeback
When Chris Chmiel first organized a “pawpaw night” at an Ohio restaurant focused on local foods in 1999, he was happy to have a hundred people show up. The goal of the event was to spotlight the largest edible tree fruit native to North America: the pawpaw, which grows from northern Florida and western New York to eastern Kansas, and boasts a soft, custardy flesh with a mild flavor somewhere between a mango and a banana.
TechCrunch
The Musk vs. Twitter trial is temporarily on hold as proposed deal looms
Earlier this week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO finally agreed to pay $54.20 per share for Twitter, the same $44 billion deal he proposed in April. This afternoon, Musk’s legal team filed to stay the trial, arguing that there’s no reason for the trial to continue since they agreed to make the deal. But as the judge pointed out yesterday, the trial cannot be called off until both parties agree. Twitter responded to Musk’s team’s filing with its own declaration that Musk has not met his contractual obligation — in other words, Twitter won’t take Musk’s word until it sees that $44 billion.
TechCrunch
Twitter now lets you post images, videos and GIFs in a single tweet
While you can see mixed media tweets on all platforms, currently you can post mixed media tweets only from iOS and Android. The feature allows you to post four individual media items, consisting of images, videos or GIFs, in one tweet. It’s fairly straightforward to create a mixed media tweet:...
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: Any tips for negotiating visa and green card sponsorship?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
TechCrunch
Amazon scales back Scout delivery robot program
In a statement offered to TechCrunch, Amazon notes that company isn’t killing the robot altogether, but is instead scaling back the program. This is still a dramatic setback for the program, not to mention the 400 or so humans that were working on it. How small the new team will ultimately be remains to be seen.
TechCrunch
Google will open its first data center in Japan in 2023
The company said that this new data center will help people with “faster, more reliable access to our tools and services, support economic activity and jobs, and connect Japan to the rest of the global digital economy.” Notably, Google already has cloud regions in Tokyo and Osaka to provide storage and infrastructure services for local businesses. The company partners with colocation facilities providers like Equinix to power these regions for Google Cloud customers, but now it’s building its own data center to cater to all of its own services — this includes YouTube, Gmail and all the rest.
TechCrunch
Founded by Google’s former head of ads, Neeva brings its ad-free search engine to Europe
The Mountain View, California-based company officially launched a subscription-only search engine in its domestic U.S. market in June last year, later going on to add a free “basic” tier to the mix with certain restrictions in place. In the intervening months, Neeva said it has amassed more than 600,000 users, the vast majority of which are on a free plan, and now the company is looking to markets further afield in search of growth.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will use private subsea cable to launch its first full-scale cloud region in Africa
Happy Wednesday! Haje is enjoying a well-deserved day off, but I’m here to dive into some news with you. Let’s join hands and jump in at the same time, shall we? — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Cloudy day: Google’s first cloud region in Africa launched in...
TechCrunch
Lightdash takes on Looker with an open source BI platform built for dbt
In its original guise, Lightdash was known as Hubble when it graduated from YC’s S20 batch, with a focus on helping companies run tests on their data warehouse to identify issues with data quality. These data quality metrics, as it transpired, were most useful inside BI tools, which co-founder and CEO Hamzah Chaudhary says no BI tools on the market supported. And so they pivoted the product to Lightdash and began working on the new project full time in May 2021 to solve a big pain point for data analysts.
TechCrunch
Spotify cancels 11 original podcasts, lays off under 5% of podcast staff
Reached for comment, Spotify said it does not comment publicly on staffing changes. Over the next couple of months, podcasts leaving the platform include Gimlet’s “How to Save a Planet,” “Crime Show,” “Every Little Thing,” as well as Parcast’s “Medical Murders,” “Female Criminals,” “Crimes of Passion,” “Dictator,” “Mythology,” “Haunted Places” and “Urban Legends.”
TechCrunch
Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event
The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
TechCrunch
A new cross-border VC firm is offering a sweetener to its founder LPs: Part of its own profits
It promises to give credit to any one of them who refers a successful deal to the venture firm in the form of some carried interest in the firm’s own profits. It’s an interesting twist for the firm, founded last year by Brazilian-born Pedro Sorrentino and Pedro Dias and that is investing in startups in the U.S. and Latin America. In a tightening capital market in which Atman has closed on $9 million for a fund targeting $30 million, the extra enticement — atop the 80% in profits that LPs typically receive from successful outcomes — is also smart.
TechCrunch
Amazon adds free movie trailers, lifestyle content, sports highlights and more to Fire TV
The new free content can be found in three new dedicated rows on the “Home” tabs for users to browse at no extra cost. The rows are titled “Sports News & Highlights,” “Trending Trailers” and “Food & Cooking.” Users can also select the “Search” bar to find a “Free” tile with access to the rows or the “Sports” tile, which has the “Sports News & Highlights” row.
MLB・
TechCrunch
Popular censorship circumvention tools face fresh blockade by China
“Starting from October 3, 2022 (Beijing Time), more than 100 users reported that at least one of their TLS-based censorship circumvention servers had been blocked,” writes GFW Report, a censorship monitoring platform focused on China, in a GitHub post. TLS, or transport layer security, is a ubiquitous internet security...
TechCrunch
Google makes good on its $1B plan to support Africa’s digital economy, but there is a long way to go
It has built infrastructure — a subsea cable — to position itself as a major connectivity provider in the region; and it’s played financier, with low-interest loans to small businesses and investments to African growth startups. Overall, Google’s $1 billion investment in the continent is focused on...
