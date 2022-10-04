Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos FREE live stream (10/6/22): How to watch Thursday Night Football, time, betting odds
So you have two teams – the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos – who entered 2022 rebuilding their offensive systems around a new quarterback. The Colts stumbled through the very abbreviated Carson Wentz era before jettisoning him while the Broncos spent another season looking for someone to finally replace Peyton Manning.
What’s on Kenny Pickett’s playlist? Looks like Steelers QB has turned to ‘Hardo’ to get hyped for Bills
Kenny Pickett is the Pittsburgh Steelers new starting quarterback after taking over for Mitch Trubisky during Sunday’s loss to New York Jets. His first assignment — Sunday’s game at Buffalo — is about as tough as it gets, but the former Pitt Panther and first-round pick might have given a glimpse into just how he is getting hyped up for that type of test when he recently took to social media to support Pittsburgh native and recording artist “Hardo.”
Former Penn State receiver KJ Hamler slams helmet to turf after OT loss to Colts: ‘I was [open] there’ on failed final play
Russell Wilson had KJ Hamler wide open on a slant on the last play of the Broncos’ overtime loss to the Colts, and never saw him. Instead, Wilson threw incomplete to Courtland Sutton in coverage in the back of the end zone to end the game. And Hamler went berserk, taking off his helmet and smashing it repeatedly against the ground in frustration as the Colts celebrated their 12-9 win.
