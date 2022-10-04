ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes ahead for the Caledonian Sleeper

Caledonian Sleeper train – Image, Caledonian Sleeper (Secrco) Serco and The Scottish government signed a 15-year franchise, with a ‘rebase clause in year seven of the agreement that allowed for new costs to be negotiated. It seems that both parties could not agree on terms. As such, the...
5 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Air Canada (85%), Choice (35%), United (100%), Marriott (50%) & Radisson Hotels Americas (50%)

Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 5 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 5 offers that end soon.
Lindner Hotels kommen zu World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt wird mit den Lindner Hotels erweitert …. Der große Kritikpunkt an World of Hyatt ist definitiv der schwache internationale Fußabdruck. Da gibt es für die Hyatt Fans gute News. Lindner Hotels werden unter der Marke JdV in World of Hyatt integriert. Die Infos:. “Hyatt...
Introduction: A Mission To South Africa

I spent a week in South Africa this summer on a church-related missions trip. This trip report will share about my time on the ground, which included visits to parts of the country outside Johannesburg and Cape Town. My Missions Trip To South Africa. So often we see church “mission”...
Save Up to 20 Percent at 5,960 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 5,960 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
