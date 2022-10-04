ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Home care facility owners arrested on suspicion of abusing disabled residents in Apple Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
The owners of a residential care facility in Apple Valley were arrested on suspicion of abusing three disabled residents, according to sheriff’s officials who believe there may be additional victims.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 1:06 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a dependent disabled adult being abused at the facility at 12631 Algonquin Road.

During the investigation, Deputy Loup discovered evidence of physical abuse on three male victims ages 37, 36 and 29.

The suspects were identified as residential care facility owners 56-year-old Usha Martin and 51-year-old Bhagwan Gil of Apple Valley.

A search warrant was authorized and served at the residence, where the duo was arrested.

Martin and Gill were booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for suspected dependent adult abuse.

The duo was released on Sunday on an unspecified bail amount. They are not yet scheduled to appear in court, booking records show.

Martin and Gill's booking photos are being released as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy Loup or Detective Gagne at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or by leaving information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

