Collier County, FL

All Collier County Schools able to reopen Thursday after Hurricane Ian

By Nikki Ross, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
All of the Collier County School District's schools are able to reopen Thursday, according to the district.

District spokesman Chad Oliver provided answers following questions Tuesday about the reopening of schools:

Hurricane Ian help:Collier opens child care services for kids. Where are the locations?

Lee, Collier schools, universities announce plans to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Do any schools need to be repaired?

All schools operated by Collier County Public Schools have electricity, have been cleaned and are ready to open for students Thursday.

When you combine schools and support facilities, Collier Schools operates about 60 sites.

Across the district, Collier County Public Schools experienced a variety of minimal damage to signs and fencing and minimal roof damage to a couple of portables. Overall, schools in the district fared extremely well.

One positive story is in Everglades City, where the school stayed dry inside because the flood wall the district installed after Hurricane Irma worked.

Have all staff been accounted for?

School administrators have been reaching out and contacting their staff. Some schools have more immediate staffing needs than others. Staff have been contacted but may not be able to return because of the condition of their homes. The district is working on a support network to assist staff in need.

What will you do if teachers can't come back to school?

School administrators are contacting staff and assessing the impact of staffing on the school operation. To cover classes and operate schools during this time, the district will be using a variety of strategies:

  • School leaders may be shifting teacher/student schedules, adjusting class sizes, distributing guest teachers and assistants, as well as assigning district office staff to assist schools.
  • Collier County Public Schools is directly reaching out to the approximately 800 people in their guest teacher/guest assistant pool to determine who is willing and able to work at schools.

Can Lee County students enroll in Collier Schools?

"We welcome all students who move to or for whatever reason are living in Collier County," Oliver said. "We recognize many families may be doubling up with friends and family members in Collier County."

Parents with questions about registration should call the CCPS Office of Student Registration at 239-377-0547.

Reopening of Lee County Schools uncertain after Hurricane Ian, 3 schools destroyed

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife, Instagram @reporternikkiinreallife or TikTok @nikki.inreallife.

Comments / 0

