Alamogordo, NM

Owen Chapel to host revival with The Divine Souls

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
 3 days ago
Owen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 423 Delaware Avenue in Alamogordo, will host a Fall Revival featuring the Divine Souls from El Paso beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

"People will come together, enjoy the music and, hopefully, be uplifted," Owen Chapel pastor Rev. Warren Robinson said.

The revival will have testimonies in music but no spoken word preaching, Robinson said.

The Divine Souls were founded in 2011 by Deacon Michael Bembo and lead guitarist Bro. Robert Trussell. The group incldes singers Pastor Brian K. Rosette, Minister Delmus Lowe, Deacon David White, Elder Aaron Brown and the newest member Bro. Toraino Johnson.

The group also features musicians in addition to Trussell and Brown who play keyboards, and bass guitarist Elder Andy Williams, along with drummer Elder Ned Gadson, keyboardist Bro. Isaiah Reyes and guitarist Bro. Julis Mosely.

Revivals an important part of Black history

Historically, revivals like the one being put on at Owen Chapel, have been a part of African American history since the 18th century.

The church was founded in 1932, and held several revivals since it opened in an effort to bring together and unite members of its church community.

Before Black people could attend mainstream entertainment like movies and before television brought mainstream entertainment to the household, Robinson said revivals were a fixture in the Black community.

"This was our entertainment," Robinson said. "It was a part of the church, and it was a part of us keeping our spirits high."

A report from the African American Lectionary credited revivals as influential to the Civil Rights movement, arguing they spiritually uplifted participants often struggling under racial oppression.

"Often our preaching and revival meetings are geared towards an inward change that manifests itself in much outward sound. This focus is important, but we cannot lose sight of the need for our inward change to manifest itself in outward work for our families, churches, and communities," according to the African American Lectionary.

"And one must never lose the fact that the Civil Rights Movement was heavily influenced by the revivalistic tendencies of the Black Church. These revivals did change individual human beings inwardly, but they also caused a real change in the world."

In November 2021, Robinson who served as pastor at the Owen Chapel since 2003, spoke to The Alamogordo Daily News about the importance of the Black church in the lives of its congregants.

"You guys call it social service. We call it survival," Robinson said in 2021. "You could have been poor without a job and nothing but on Sunday morning, you could be an usher. You could be a deacon. You could be a steward. You could sing in the choir. You could become a trustee. That's what the Black church has done," Robinson said.

From November 2021: Owen Chapel to celebrate 93rd anniversary

Aside from his work as pastor at Owen Chapel, Robinson is the Democratic nominee for District 1 Magistrate Judge. His Republican opponent is Hannah Burleson. They face each other on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.

The revival will be both in-person and broadcast on Warren's Facebook page. The revival is free and open to the public with refreshments served after the program.

For more information, call Owen Chapel at 575-434-3066.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

