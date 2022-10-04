ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Dickson projects update: Downtown revitalization, road extension near I-40

By Courtesy of the City of Dickson
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIHy8_0iLcsCRg00

Mayor Don Weiss Jr. provided updates on several ongoing city projects at the Dickson City Council meeting Sept. 19.

The updates included:

Downtown Revitalization Project Phase V

Funded with a Transportation Alternative Program grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the project consists of pedestrian and drainage improvements on North Mulberry Street from Main Street to College Street. Weiss reported the contractor is waiting on AT&T and Comcast to move their utility lines from the existing poles to new poles that have been set by Dickson Electric System. Once the lines are moved, the old poles will be removed and the new sidewalks can be poured.

Sylvis Street Storm Drain Replacement

The council approved more than $103,000 for cost overruns due to the relocation of utility lines and additional cost for stone. Weiss reported that a drain and catch basin is being added to the east side of the alley between Sylvis Street and Poplar Street. Curbs and gutters have been poured and sidewalk construction is pending. The contractor will then mill Sylvis Street and repave. The engineer for the project is awaiting documentation from the contractor on another $104,000 in requested additional funds for the project originally contracted at just under $1 million.

Dickson Fire Department Station No. 3

Construction continues on the new station at the corner of Highway 70 East and Ridgecrest Drive. Weiss reported that the interior framing is about 98 percent complete with work continuing on electrical, plumbing and mechanical elements. The spray insulation has been completed. Drywall installation should begin in 2-3 weeks. The exterior stone is not expected to arrive until November. While the exterior brick is on site, it has to wait on the stone and the roof has to wait on completion of the exterior. Work on a retention pond is under way. Earlier in the meeting, the council approved a purchase order for more than $33,000 for furniture for the station. The city already has received one of the trucks that will be placed at the new station and has ordered two others.

Extension of Alexander Drive

The city is preparing to extend Alexander Drive to connect with Gum Branch Road to try to relieve congestion from Highway 46 near Interstate 40. Weiss reported the advertisement for bids was published Sept. 9 and a pre-bid conference was held Sept. 16. Bids are to be opened Sept. 30.

Dickson Senior Center

Remodeling of the former Dickson Athletic Club at 100 Payne Springs Road continues with plans to begin moving the senior center next month.

“Phase I is basically 100 percent complete. Phase II is in progress,” Weiss said.

Weiss said Senior Center Director Joan Rial and city staff have discussed the move into the new building and have tentatively scheduled that to start Oct. 14. The center will have to be closed for a couple of weeks during the move.

“We’re hoping right now that Mrs. Rial can open the 31st on Halloween,” Weiss said. “We’re hoping Phase II will be complete at that time."

Henslee Park

The assembly of splash pad and playground features is under way. Weiss said the contractor is waiting on a water line to be installed and paving work on the parking lot is pending. The city’s advertisement seeking Requests for Qualifications for design work of an aquatic/recreational center was published Sept. 14 with a deadline for submission of Sept. 30. A committee will review the RFQs and select companies for interviews and proposals. Weiss said the committee’s selection will not be ready by the council’s next meeting on Oct. 3 but a special session of the council can be scheduled if needed.

Buckner Park Phase I

The city is completing final design work for the renovations to the area of J. Dan Buckner Park along Weaver Drive and hopes to advertise for bids in October. Earlier in the meeting, the council unanimously approved allocating an additional $125,000 in matching funds for a grant for the park project. The city has been awarded a $1,000,000 grant for Phase I from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Local Parks and Recreation Fund, which requires a 50 percent local match. The city included $500,000 for the match in its 2022-2023 budget. Weiss said TDEC offered to increase the grant 25 percent due to the increased costs of materials, which will require an additional 50 percent match from the city.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal on I-24 after wreck near Exit 8

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There will likely be some traffic delays following a wreck involving a semi-tractor trailer on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 8.8. The crash occurred at approximately 12:14 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, and Clarksville Police report traffic has been reduced to one lane. There are no reports of injuries, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

City of Columbia Receives 1.3 Million Dollar Grant

CURRENT AND FORMER COLUMBIA CITY LEADERS WERE JOINED BY MICHAEL SKIPPER OF THE GREATER NASHVILLE REGIONAL COUNCIL (GRNC) AND KEVIN MCALISTER OF BARGE DESIGN ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH AT FAIRVIEW PARK TO REVEAL PLANS TO REDESIGN THE ONE LANE BRIDGE ON IRON BRIDGE ROAD. THIS PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED BY A GRANT FROM THE GRNC TOTALING $1,328,000 WITH A 20% MATCH FROM THE CITY OF COLUMBIA AND IS ESTIMATED TO TAKE ONE YEAR TO COMPLETE.
COLUMBIA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dickson, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Apartment Complex Sells For $7,125,000

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) — According to REBusiness, Colliers Mortgage has provided a $5.2 million acquisition loan for Forest Park Apartments, an 80-unit, market-rate multifamily community in Springfield Tennessee. Forest Park Apartments is located of Black Patch Rd at Salem Dr. MAP Tax records indicate the property sold...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
smokeybarn.com

Coopertown Tobacco Barn Total Loss Ater Friday Afternoon Fire, 2 Acres Lost

COOPERTOWN TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A tobacco barn is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday afternoon. The barn is located off Hwy 49 near York Rd tucked in behind Pizza Hut. MAP The first call came into 911 at 3:12 PM. The Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly but the structure was already fully involved when they arrived. Police Officers with Pleasant View and Coopertown assisted firefighters by chasing down embers and small fires in the heavenly wooded area.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
WSMV

Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 40#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Construction#Plumbing#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Dickson City Council#At T#Dickson Electric System
radionwtn.com

Paris Okays Location Of Microbreweries In City

Paris, Tenn.–At a busy session Thursday night, the Paris City Commission approved an ordinance allowing microbreweries and distilleries in the city of Paris. The approval comes after planning commission approval, two readings of the proposed ordinance by the city commission and a public hearing which was held at the start of Thursday’s meeting.
PARIS, TN
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics
williamsonhomepage.com

Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes

About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy